Why Chicago Fire Introduced Pouch, The Firehouse Dog, In Season 1

The cast of "Chicago Fire" was joined by an adorable furry friend from Season 1 to Season 4. Pouch the dog was introduced as a series regular in Season 1, Episode 14 of the best show in the "One Chicago" franchise, when Peter Mills (Charlie Barnett) finds her and Firehouse 51 decides to permanently adopt her.

Pouch became a source of happiness and comfort for the firefighters, whose stressful day-to-day tasks of saving lives took a toll on their mental health. Back in 2013, when Pouch's first episode aired, "Chicago Fire" co-creator Derek Haas revealed how her appearance on the show came to be. In a statement (via Today), Haas shared that they were given Pouch during a ride-along with the Chicago Fire Department.

He then explained why incorporating Pouch into the storyline of "Chicago Fire" felt like a fitting addition for one of the best firefighter shows of all time. "All firehouses have a million stories to tell about a firehouse dog, and we thought he would make a great addition," Haas said. "Pouch will literally grow up before our eyes. Plus, pets are great stress relievers, and firefighters and rescue squads are under tremendous pressure every day, so they will appreciate her presence as a working dog."