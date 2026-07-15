Why Chicago Fire Introduced Pouch, The Firehouse Dog, In Season 1
The cast of "Chicago Fire" was joined by an adorable furry friend from Season 1 to Season 4. Pouch the dog was introduced as a series regular in Season 1, Episode 14 of the best show in the "One Chicago" franchise, when Peter Mills (Charlie Barnett) finds her and Firehouse 51 decides to permanently adopt her.
Pouch became a source of happiness and comfort for the firefighters, whose stressful day-to-day tasks of saving lives took a toll on their mental health. Back in 2013, when Pouch's first episode aired, "Chicago Fire" co-creator Derek Haas revealed how her appearance on the show came to be. In a statement (via Today), Haas shared that they were given Pouch during a ride-along with the Chicago Fire Department.
He then explained why incorporating Pouch into the storyline of "Chicago Fire" felt like a fitting addition for one of the best firefighter shows of all time. "All firehouses have a million stories to tell about a firehouse dog, and we thought he would make a great addition," Haas said. "Pouch will literally grow up before our eyes. Plus, pets are great stress relievers, and firefighters and rescue squads are under tremendous pressure every day, so they will appreciate her presence as a working dog."
Pouch wasn't Chicago Fire's only firehouse dog
"Chicago Fire" eventually wrote Pouch out of the plot, but that didn't spell the end of dogs on the show. Pouch's last appearance came in Season 4, Episode 20, when the firefighters found him his forever home with a local boy in need of a companion. This way, he was able to lead a fulfilled life away from the dangers of firefighting.
In Season 7, former cast member Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) brought his Dalmatian, Tuesday, to the firehouse, and the pooch quickly bonded with the rest of the staff. Friendly toward people and a bit unruly at times, Tuesday filled "Chicago Fire" with plenty of warm and lighthearted moments. Tuesday concluded her tenure on the series in Season 10, which aired around the time the real life dog sadly passed away in 2022.
As Haas declared, dogs and firehouses go hand in hand. It makes sense that the canines who appeared on "Chicago Fire" were adored by viewers.