15 Worst TV Show Crossover Episodes, Ranked

Crossovers have been around almost as long as television itself. Either for artistic reasons or financial ones, network executives have leapt at the chance to cross-promote their shows. Whether it was the Jetsons meeting the Flintstones or Jessica from "New Girl" running into Jake from "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," writers have always found ways to shoehorn characters from one TV show into another. But just because they made it happen doesn't mean it was successful.

For every TV crossover that worked, there are several others that came across as puzzling, contrived, or money-grubbing. At the end of the day, many crossovers are meant to serve as free promotional material for another show on the same network, whether there's any logical connection between the two or not. This has led to some truly head-scratching crossovers over the years, with some ranking among the absolute worst episodes of whatever show they're a part of.

Here are the 15 worst TV crossover episodes, ranked.