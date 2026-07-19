M*A*S*H's Co-Creator Developed Another Hit '80s Sitcom (Despite Not Wanting To)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Creator Larry Gelbart left his hit show "M*A*S*H*" after four seasons, in part because he felt burnt out by television. "'M*A*S*H' is the only series I've ever done," he told the Atlanta Constitution in 1976, "and I have a feeling it's the only one I'll ever do." It was around that period of "severe brain fatigue," as he called it, that ABC tried to rope him into developing a whole new series. The show? "Three's Company" — a sitcom about two women and one man living in a Santa Monica apartment together, with the man pretending to be gay so the landlord doesn't kick him out.

In Chris Mann's 1998 behind-the-scenes book diving into the history of "Three's Company," Gelbart recalled his reaction to ABC asking him to develop the show: "I said, 'No thanks,'" Gelbart explained. "I just came off four extremely intense years of 'M*A*S*H.'" He added, "However smug or superior it may sound, I didn't want to do a bedroom farce as my follow-up to 'M*A*S*H.' I didn't want to do naughty postcards."

"Three's Company" was an American reboot of the British sitcom "Man About the House," which, for Larry Gelbart, was not a point in its favor. "I lived in London all through the sixties, and I had seen an awful lot of British TV. And I knew how much more permissive it was," he said. "I thought it would be a shame to dilute the tone of the original."