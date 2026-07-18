Before Jordana Spiro Was Law & Order: SVU's FBI Agent Sykes, She Was One Of The Show's Murderers
Although many actors have played multiple characters on different "Law & Order" TV series, Jordana Spiro can say she was both a killer and an investigator on the same show.
Spiro made her "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" debut in 2022, in the Season 23 episode, "A Final Call at Forlini's Bar." She guest-starred as Delia Hackman, a victim of domestic and sexual violence inflicted by her boyfriend. Delia ends up killing her abuser one night, and following her arrest, is represented in court by Rafael Barba (Raúl Esparza). Far more sympathetic than a typical murderer, Delia receives compassion from the Special Victims Unit and manages to avoid jail time.
Just two years later, Spiro returned to "Law & Order: SVU" as FBI special agent Shannah Sykes in Season 25. The character appeared in five episodes as a temporary addition to the Special Victims Unit, assisting the squad with a case. The unsolved disappearance and murder of Sykes' sister also makes its way into the season's plot, as she finally finds a sense of closure when the killer is identified and arrested. Although "Law & Order: SVU" did not keep Spiro's Agent Sykes for future seasons of one of the best police procedural shows of all time, she proved a valuable addition to the team while she was there.
If you or anyone you know is dealing with domestic abuse or may be the victim of sexual assault, contact the relevant resources below:
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
- RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), or the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website.
Jordana Spiro is a crime show veteran
Spiro counts only six "Law & Order: SVU" credits to her name, though her dual roles on the show stand out as some of the series' more fascinating storylines in recent seasons. Elsewhere, the actress has appeared on other crime dramas that plenty of TV fans should remember. Taking single episode roles on "CSI: New York" and "Cold Case" toward the beginning of her career in 2005, Spiro went on to land a small part in "Dexter" Season 6. Spiro also had a recurring role on the cop drama "Blindspot," portraying Sarah Weller in Seasons 1 and 5.
Five years before joining "Law & Order: SVU," Spiro began her three-season-long arc on Netflix's crime thriller "Ozark." Spiro's character, the local business owner Rachel Garrison, helped and hindered Marty Byrd's (Jason Bateman) money laundering scheme throughout the series. In 2025, Spiro guest-starred on "Criminal Minds: Evolution," earning praise for her performance. "Law & Order: SVU" is officially moving on to Season 28, and set to premiere this fall. Viewers who want to rewatch Spiro's episodes can stream all seasons of the show on Peacock and Hulu.