Before Jordana Spiro Was Law & Order: SVU's FBI Agent Sykes, She Was One Of The Show's Murderers

Although many actors have played multiple characters on different "Law & Order" TV series, Jordana Spiro can say she was both a killer and an investigator on the same show.

Spiro made her "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" debut in 2022, in the Season 23 episode, "A Final Call at Forlini's Bar." She guest-starred as Delia Hackman, a victim of domestic and sexual violence inflicted by her boyfriend. Delia ends up killing her abuser one night, and following her arrest, is represented in court by Rafael Barba (Raúl Esparza). Far more sympathetic than a typical murderer, Delia receives compassion from the Special Victims Unit and manages to avoid jail time.

Just two years later, Spiro returned to "Law & Order: SVU" as FBI special agent Shannah Sykes in Season 25. The character appeared in five episodes as a temporary addition to the Special Victims Unit, assisting the squad with a case. The unsolved disappearance and murder of Sykes' sister also makes its way into the season's plot, as she finally finds a sense of closure when the killer is identified and arrested. Although "Law & Order: SVU" did not keep Spiro's Agent Sykes for future seasons of one of the best police procedural shows of all time, she proved a valuable addition to the team while she was there.

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