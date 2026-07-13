5 Best Sam Neill TV Shows, Ranked
Best known for playing Dr. Alan Grant in "Jurassic Park," Hollywood star Sam Neill died on Monday, July 13, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. He leaves behind an incredible body of work, but some of his greatest roles took place on the small screen. In fact, the best Sam Neill TV shows reveal the extent of his talent.
The key trend that Neill managed to sustain across his career was balancing movies and TV shows simultaneously. When he broke out internationally in the '80s and '90s, audiences could watch him on shows like the alternative-history series "Amerika," crime drama "In Cold Blood," and the fantasy adventure "Merlin." At the same time, they could head out to theaters to see him in "The Omen III," "Jurassic Park," and "Event Horizon."
His prolific career continued to flourish afterward, and he later appeared in two "Jurassic Park" sequels, as well as "Daybreakers," "Peter Rabbit," and "The Hunter." In recent years, he starred in a handful of brilliant projects on television, including a Netflix crime drama that's worth your time. But with so many characters and performances to choose from, these are the best Sam Neill TV shows.
5. Reilly, Ace of Spies
In 1983, Sam Neill led the ITV miniseries, "Reilly, Ace of Spies," which adapted the story of a real life British spy, Sidney Reilly, at the start of the 20th century in 1901. It's a gripping drama where Reilly's life of espionage is explored until his execution in 1925. Neill is as dashing as he is deadly as the titular British agent, and it's no wonder that he later auditioned to play James Bond in 1986. That's quite fitting, considering "007" author Ian Fleming was inspired by Reilly's gentleman spy when writing his "Bond" novels.
While Bond's life on the page and the big screen is glamorous and sexy, "Reilly, Ace of Spies" wasn't afraid to show the darker side of Reilly's life. Neill brings a quiet sense of intimidation to the character, which is unnerving in moments where his life becomes incredibly dangerous. Not only that, he's fairly ruthless towards everyone in his life, even the numerous women that he has affairs with during all 12 episodes. "Reilly, Ace of Spies" is action-packed, dramatic, and Neill's steely performance shines a spotlight on the side of his work often forgotten due to his better-known roles.
4. The Twelve
"The Twelve" is a Fox Showcase legal drama which examines how the lives of jury members dramatically affect the outcome of a case. Sam Neill plays Brett Colby, a barrister in Australia who represents defendants in court. It's clear that Neill can handle the seriousness of the courtroom drama, but he has the time of his life as Colby — who can be surprisingly dramatic at times.
Neill is the only cast member of "The Twelve" who appears in all three seasons, and it's easy to see why. The third season puts him firmly in the spotlight, as he represents his friend's husband — but the investigation connects back to an unsolved cold case, which complicates things further.
While Neill's great in the entire show, he really gets to shine in Series 3, since Colby is personally invested in the case. The genuine care and compassion Neill injects into the character is a reminder of why he's so endearing as an actor in the first place.
3. Apples Never Fall
Sam Neill was on the opposite side of a mystery in Peacock's "Apples Never Fall," where his character, Stan Delaney, is accused of murdering his wife, Joy Delaney (Annette Bening). Her disappearance comes shortly after an aggressive argument between the couple, and it isn't long before the entire family questions whether Stan could've become a cold-blooded killer. It's a hugely complex role for Neill, and a step away from some of his other more prominent characters.
"Apples Never Fall" is packed with twists and turns, which reveals Stan isn't quite as nice as he seems, and the audience finds themselves understanding why his family suspects him. But the writers still spend enough time to make him a three-dimensional character, capable of making jokes and showing kindness. It's these moments that really challenge the audience on whether he's done something nefarious to his wife, or if he's innocent. If all that wasn't enough, it's a treat to see Neill working opposite actors like Annette Bening and Allison Brie.
2. The Tudors
In 2007, Sam Neill starred as Cardinal Thomas Wolsey in the first season of "The Tudors," one of the best Showtime shows of all time, which follows the chaotic life of Henry VIII (Jonathan Rhys Meyers). The crux of Neill's performance is a moral dilemma, and it unravels in a spectacular fashion. The Cardinal is Henry's Lord Chancellor, as well as being a high ranking clergyman in the Catholic church. However, he also has a secret family with two children, which is forbidden.
Wolsey is torn between helping his secret family, living a life of luxury for himself, and serving Henry as a genuine friend. Yes, he's loyal and kind, but there is a greedy streak within him, as he has ambitions to become the next pope. Wolsey wants to have his cake and eat it, which is why he's pulled in so many different directions.
Wolsey's extreme loyalty to the King comes across very pathetic and desperate, but, if anything, it just makes the cardinal's story quite sad. It's a tragic performance from Neill, who can only watch on in horror as people like Anne Boleyn (Natalie Dormer), Catherine of Aragon (Maria Doyle Kennedy), and Thomas Cromwell (James Frain) maneuver against him.
1. Peaky Blinders
For many audiences, Sam Neill's defining TV role will always be Major Chester Campbell in the BBC's "Peaky Blinders." The police officer is transferred from Northern Ireland to Birmingham where he's tasked with dismantling the gang after the theft of a weapons shipment. To put it bluntly, Campbell is downright depraved, nasty, and sadistic. There's nothing he won't do to achieve his objective, and he isn't afraid to abuse his power to inflict suffering where possible.
He's not a physical threat, which forces the Shelbys to work differently to try and outsmart him. But it's horrifying watching Neill flex his villainous muscles and go to some surprisingly dark places throughout the first two seasons. One of his most disgusting moments in particular is when he assaults Polly Gray (Helen McCrory) in exchange for freeing her son from prison. It's truly disturbing.
Movies like "Jurassic Park" and "Hunt for the Wilderpeople" show off his leading man skills, but he disappears completely in "Peaky Blinders." That's why it takes the spot of the best Sam Neill TV shows.