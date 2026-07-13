5 Best Sam Neill TV Shows, Ranked

Best known for playing Dr. Alan Grant in "Jurassic Park," Hollywood star Sam Neill died on Monday, July 13, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. He leaves behind an incredible body of work, but some of his greatest roles took place on the small screen. In fact, the best Sam Neill TV shows reveal the extent of his talent.

The key trend that Neill managed to sustain across his career was balancing movies and TV shows simultaneously. When he broke out internationally in the '80s and '90s, audiences could watch him on shows like the alternative-history series "Amerika," crime drama "In Cold Blood," and the fantasy adventure "Merlin." At the same time, they could head out to theaters to see him in "The Omen III," "Jurassic Park," and "Event Horizon."

His prolific career continued to flourish afterward, and he later appeared in two "Jurassic Park" sequels, as well as "Daybreakers," "Peter Rabbit," and "The Hunter." In recent years, he starred in a handful of brilliant projects on television, including a Netflix crime drama that's worth your time. But with so many characters and performances to choose from, these are the best Sam Neill TV shows.