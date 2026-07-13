Why Sam Neill Left Peaky Blinders After Just Two Seasons

One of the late actor Sam Neill's most memorable TV roles was as Inspector Chester Campbell on "Peaky Blinders"... but he didn't play the role for long.

Neill — who died Monday at the age of 78 — co-starred on the Netflix gangster drama from the start, making his debut in the series premiere as Campbell, an Irish cop who was eager to bring gang leader Tommy Shelby to justice. By the end of Season 2, though, Campbell was killed off, and Neill was off the show. So why did Neill leave the cast so early?

It was purely a creative decision, series creator Steven Knight revealed to the U.K. newspaper Express, and it wasn't an easy one, either. Of Neill, he said, "I just think he's brilliant. He's such a great bloke and so nice. But I thought this has run its course." He nearly changed his mind, though, when it came time to break the news to the actor: "I phoned him up and said, 'Sam, this character has been brilliant, he's been fantastic.' And he said, 'I don't want to die,' and so like a coward, I said, 'Oh OK, I'll have another think.'"

Knight did eventually go through with it, however, and "as soon as it was definite," Neill accepted his fate, Knight recalls: "He was like, 'Absolutely, fantastic.' He's brilliant, but yeah, he didn't want to die."