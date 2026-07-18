Naomi Campbell Was A Revenge-Seeking Villain On This Mid-'90s Dick Wolf Crime Drama

Long before she was wowing TV critics as Camilla Marks on Fox's music drama series "Empire," or as Claudia Bankson on one of the best seasons of "American Horror Story," Naomi Campbell was menacing Malik Yoba's Detective J.C. Williams on "New York Undercover."

Created by legend of the police procedural world, Dick Wolf, alongside writer and producer Kevin Arkadie, "New York Undercover" made TV history as the first American police drama to feature two people of color as its leads. Yoba's Williams was joined by Michael DeLorenzo as Detective Eddie Torres, and the two answered to the no-nonsense Lt. Virginia Cooper, played by Patti D'Arbanville. Campbell was not a regular on the series, which ran for four seasons on Fox, but she played a substantial role on Season 2, appearing on six episodes as Simone Jeffers.

Introduced as a book editor, Campbell first appeared as Simone on the episode "Student Affairs." Simone was soon wrapped up in a romance with Detective Williams, but all was not as it seemed. Over the course of her time on the series, it was revealed that Simone was harboring a dark secret. Manipulated by a vicious drug kingpin, Danny Cort (Ice-T), whose brother was killed by Williams in a shootout, Simone had been seducing Williams as part of Cort's devastating revenge scheme. Simone helped Cort destroy Williams' life from within, as well as allowing him to abduct the detective's son. This all came to a head when Williams was finally forced to kill Cort.