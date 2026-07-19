The Pitt's 5 Most Disturbing Medical Cases (So Far)

"The Pitt" is known for always keeping it real, no matter how gory the situation. HBO Max's hyperrealistic hit medical show details the intensity of hospital life, putting blood, sweat, and tears on full display. Working medical professionals have praised its realism, thanks in part to the series' stellar (and sometimes slightly too realistic) SFX work. The show's dedication to shedding light on important medical topics, no matter how disturbing, is key to its success.

In its first two seasons, "The Pitt" has showcased numerous medical cases, all within the span of only two full work shifts for Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, Dr. Trinity Santos, Dr. Cassie McKay, and the rest of the emergency department staff. We've scoured them all and chosen the five most disturbing.

The patient interactions below aren't necessarily the most bloody, but they are the ones that leave a deep impact — sometimes more for their distressing backstories than for what's shown on screen. And if you don't personally find our choices troubling, great! Make sure to list "The PItt" cases that make you shudder in the comments below. Finally, please note a Spoiler Alert!: This list covers events from Seasons 1 and 2. If you haven't watched, make sure to bookmark and come back when you've seen it all... if you're not too squeamish.