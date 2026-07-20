WKRP In Cincinnati's Most Famous Scene Was Based On A Real Radio Promotion

"WKRP In Cincinnati" may be a slightly forgotten hit show from the '80s, but the Thanksgiving episode "Turkeys Away" is fondly remembered by many viewers. The episode's climax involves the radio station chucking live turkeys out of a helicopter as part of a Thanksgiving promotion. The result? Chaos and turkeys "hitting the ground like sacks of wet cement," according to newsman Les Nessman (Richard Sanders).

As outrageous as the scene is, it's actually based on a real radio promotion that also ended in disaster. Creator Hugh Wilson got many of his ideas from people who worked for WQXI in Atlanta. A salesperson at the station, Clarke Brown, told him about a turkey promotion that didn't go well. "The turkey drop was actually a real incident. It was at a shopping center in Atlanta," Brown told the Classic TV History Blog. "We thought that we could throw these live turkeys out into the crowd for their Thanksgiving dinners. All of us, naïve and uneducated, thought that turkeys could fly. Of course, they went just f***in' splat."

To make the story even more bizarre, Wilson and Brown don't actually agree on all the details. In that same interview, Brown said the mode of transportation wasn't really a helicopter. Wilson, meanwhile, claims the station manager at WQXI told him it most definitely was.