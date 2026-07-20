9-1-1's Chief Simpson Is Played By An Original Law & Order Star
From his days on "Law & Order" to his current role "9-1-1," actor Richard Brooks is a veteran of the best police procedural series. Decades before he began playing Chief Simpson on ABC's first responder drama, Brooks portrayed Assistant District Attorney Paul Robinette on the original "Law & Order." Helping to launch the long-running franchise that has produced several spin-offs to date, Brooks appeared in 69 episodes from 1990 to 2006.
The first Black recurring character on "Law & Order," Robinette was known for his staunch attitude and decisiveness in the courtroom, as well as for taking cases dealing with racial justice. After being part of the main cast of "Law & Order" through its first three seasons, Brooks exited the series – reportedly because NBC wanted more female characters in prominent roles. Still, he returned to play Robinette three more times after Season 3 and even guest-starred in an episode of creator Dick Wolf's "Chicago Justice" in 2017.
Richard Brooks portrayed a memorable Law & Order lawyer
Richard Brooks' Robinette was an underappreciated character who could steal a scene at any moment. According to a fan on Reddit, one of his most memorable moments came in Season 1 when Robinette told Congressman Ronald Eaton, "Paraphrasing Martin Luther King's thoughts won't lend credence to yours. King walked with the angels... you'd slide in slime on your belly to get what you want."
Speaking with Black Hollywood Live in 2020, Brooks reflected on being part of a highly successful and revered project such as "Law & Order." "It was an amazing show from the beginning. The writing was incredible — the whole concept of ripping headlines from the news," he said. "Dick Wolf was a genius with that one. I just think the way it was half the law, half the order was a great show, and I could see as soon as I read the first script that it was going to be a great series." Now as Chief Simpson on "9-1-1" Brooks is continuing to play important public figures on procedurals. This time, though, he gets to lead the Los Angeles Fire Department.