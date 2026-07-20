9-1-1's Chief Simpson Is Played By An Original Law & Order Star

From his days on "Law & Order" to his current role "9-1-1," actor Richard Brooks is a veteran of the best police procedural series. Decades before he began playing Chief Simpson on ABC's first responder drama, Brooks portrayed Assistant District Attorney Paul Robinette on the original "Law & Order." Helping to launch the long-running franchise that has produced several spin-offs to date, Brooks appeared in 69 episodes from 1990 to 2006.

The first Black recurring character on "Law & Order," Robinette was known for his staunch attitude and decisiveness in the courtroom, as well as for taking cases dealing with racial justice. After being part of the main cast of "Law & Order" through its first three seasons, Brooks exited the series – reportedly because NBC wanted more female characters in prominent roles. Still, he returned to play Robinette three more times after Season 3 and even guest-starred in an episode of creator Dick Wolf's "Chicago Justice" in 2017.