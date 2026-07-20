An Apple TV Note Changed Pluribus' Season 1 Finale In A Massive Way

"Pluribus" delivered plot twist after plot twist as Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn) tried to figure out how to save the rest of humanity from an alien hive mind. But Apple TV and Sony executives had a plot twist of their own for creator Vince Gilligan. "Pluribus" Season 1 was no stranger to production changes, but this request drastically altered the Season 1 finale.

By the end of the season, Carol realizes that the Joined are experimenting with how to fold her into the hive mind using the eggs that she had frozen at a fertility clinic years before the series started. She responds by requesting they deliver an atomic bomb to her house without explaining why. It seems like Carol and her fellow survivor Manousos Oviedo (Carlos Manuel Vesga) will use it to stop the Joined. But the last episode almost had a very different ending.

"We had a much subtler ending. It was like a secret handshake between them, like her way of saying, 'I'm with you,'" co-writer Gordon Smith told The Ringer. But Apple TV and Sony executives suggested to Gilligan that the "Pluribus" Season 1 finale needed to have a bigger, bombshell ending. Gilligan called it "a great note."