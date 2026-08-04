ABC Stopped Mork And Mindy's Writers From Giving Pam Dawber's Character Any Depth

For fans of '70s sitcoms, it's hard to imagine Mork without Mindy. "Mork and Mindy" was an unexpected spin-off of "Happy Days" that starred Robin Williams as a spaceman learning about humans, and Pam Dawber as the Earthling he lived with and learned from. While it may sound like a series with two co-stars, network executives evidently made it very clear that only one of them should be the focal point.

After Williams appeared on "Happy Days" as Mork, the idea of giving him his own show came fast. The details, however, were not exactly fleshed out. "I don't think there were any thoughts beyond who the cast was going to be, who the characters were going to be, and the basic issue of his learning about life in Earth," show writer David Misch told Gizmodo.

One particular issue was the development of Mindy's character. "April Kelly and I proposed an episode ... where Mindy was sort of agonizing over what she would do with her life," Misch revealed in the same interview. "And we got the word from on high. They said, 'No, no. Mindy's got to be the normal American girl, 'cause that's how Mork can play off her.'" In fact, the network discouraged giving the character any sort of background whatsoever.