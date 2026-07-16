15 Best NCIS Episodes, Ranked

And just like that, Tony DiNozzo is no more. The most impactful season finale in "NCIS" history sees one of the series' biggest series regular departures when the long-serving MCRT operator calls it quits on the team in the aftermath of the farmhouse bombing that seemingly killed his love. He has a good reason, too: Finding out that you're now a single father of a daughter who you've never known will do that to a person.

Tony has a lot of growing up to do here, and "Family First" treats the situation as well as you could ever hope for. The episode was written by Gary Glasberg and Scott Williams, and Tony Wharmby's capable direction drives home just how much Tony's life is changing, and how his colleagues and loved ones are willing to support him.

At the end of the day, Tony shows us just how much he has grown from his wisecracking gung-ho roots over the years when he opts to resign and focus on his family. This isn't the last time we see him, but when the episode originally aired, it sure seemed like a permanent goodbye — and the most touching one "NCIS" has ever delivered, at that.