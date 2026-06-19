15 Major Movie Stars Who Appeared On NCIS

A show can't succeed based on exciting guest stars alone, but gosh, they sure are fun. Fans of "NCIS" have been tuning in every week for the last 20 years to watch their favorite characters solve crimes, and new faces add some excitement to the show's tried-and-true formula. As in other long-running procedurals such as "Law & Order: SVU," "NCIS" has provided ample opportunity for movie stars to dip their toes into television, whether at the beginning of their careers or in later years.

Many big names have graced the hallowed halls of the Washington Navy Yard since "NCIS" premiered on CBS in 2003. From Disney stars to horror icons to independent film legends, the "NCIS" casting directors have gathered an impressive roster of accomplished actors on their Rolodex.