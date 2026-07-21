Lost's Creators And ABC Had Very Different Ideas About When The Show Should End

The series finale of ABC's hit survival drama "Lost" has been highly divisive since it aired in 2010 — but interestingly enough, the ending to "Lost" caused a commotion for the creators and the network, as well, who had very different ideas of when the series should come to an end.

Creators J.J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof, and co-showrunner, Carlton Cuse, originally approached ABC in Season 3 to negotiate an ending — one they wanted to come at the end of that season. Lindelof claims he had already been advocating for the show to end by that point.

"I believe as early as midway through the first season, when I was openly saying, 'This show needs to end,'" he told Vulture in 2021. "If it wasn't season one, it was in the break between seasons one and season two. It was early."

However, the network proposed a counter-offer that far exceeded what the core creatives wanted for the show: To continue the series for a whopping nine total seasons.