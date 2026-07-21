Outlander Was Originally Expected To End Earlier Than Season 8
No more "droughtlander" from here on out. The "Outlander" series finale aired in May 2026, and fans are still mourning the end of their TV obsession. Yet, it could've been worse. If the cast and crew had stuck to their original plan, Season 8 wouldn't have even existed, and we wouldn't have witnessed that mystical last moment between Claire and Jamie Fraser (played by Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan) on the mountaintop.
According to producer Matthew B. Roberts, the historical fantasy series was intended to end in Season 7. He told Entertainment Weekly that the show was renewed for Season 8 while they were still in the writers' room for Season 7, which led them to restructure their creative direction. "We had to keep the series going, so it had to end in a different way," he said.
Roberts shared that if "Outlander" had finished off with Season 7, the ending would've been more of a cliffhanger than a satisfying conclusion for Claire and Jamie. After all, one of the many reveals that came out of the Season 7 finale was about the couple's first daughter. The final episode suggested that Faith wasn't a stillborn baby, as they came to believe in Season 2. It took Claire overhearing Fanny Pocock (Florrie May Wilkinson) sing the same lullaby she sang to Faith after giving birth for her to consider the possibility of Fanny being her granddaughter.
Outlander Season 8 finally addressed Jamie's fate
In hindsight, "Outlander" needed Season 8 to address more than just Faith's fate. After all, there was still a major question surrounding Jamie's livelihood, including his mysterious ghost appearance in the pilot. Season 8 finally ties up loose ends. When Jamie is shot on the battlefield during the Revolutionary War, Claire sobs uncontrollably and almost loses any semblance of hope. Yet, her healing abilities later help to bring Jamie back to life.
The emotional, open-ended finale provides audiences with the benefit of the doubt. "I think that they are either alive together on the mountaintop or they are together somewhere else," Sam Heughan weighed in during an interview with TVLine. The truth is, Claire and Jamie's love story is at the heart of the show, so it was nice to see them both opening their eyes and breathing by the end. Heughan also dressed up in his Season 1 attire to portray Jamie's ghost. This Easter egg at the end of Season 8 provides a further sense of closure for the character and a return to where it all began. "Just to revisit that was so special," he said.