Outlander Was Originally Expected To End Earlier Than Season 8

No more "droughtlander" from here on out. The "Outlander" series finale aired in May 2026, and fans are still mourning the end of their TV obsession. Yet, it could've been worse. If the cast and crew had stuck to their original plan, Season 8 wouldn't have even existed, and we wouldn't have witnessed that mystical last moment between Claire and Jamie Fraser (played by Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan) on the mountaintop.

According to producer Matthew B. Roberts, the historical fantasy series was intended to end in Season 7. He told Entertainment Weekly that the show was renewed for Season 8 while they were still in the writers' room for Season 7, which led them to restructure their creative direction. "We had to keep the series going, so it had to end in a different way," he said.

Roberts shared that if "Outlander" had finished off with Season 7, the ending would've been more of a cliffhanger than a satisfying conclusion for Claire and Jamie. After all, one of the many reveals that came out of the Season 7 finale was about the couple's first daughter. The final episode suggested that Faith wasn't a stillborn baby, as they came to believe in Season 2. It took Claire overhearing Fanny Pocock (Florrie May Wilkinson) sing the same lullaby she sang to Faith after giving birth for her to consider the possibility of Fanny being her granddaughter.