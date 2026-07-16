Quote Of The Day By Eric Dane: 'Fall In Love With Something. Find Your Passion, Your Joy. Find The Thing That...'

"Grey's Anatomy' alum Eric Dane had plenty to consider as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, slowly took away his ability to speak and move.

The actor announced in 2025 that he'd been diagnosed with the progressive disease. Before then, he'd best been known for playing "Grey's Anatomy" Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan, a character introduced in Season 2 of ABC's hit drama. All told, Dane appeared in nine seasons of the primetime soap.

His other TV work included roles on "Charmed," "The Last Ship," "Kabul," "Countdown," and "Brilliant Minds," as well as playing deeply flawed dad Cal on HBO's "Euphoria." Dane's work on the final season of the dark drama, which filmed as his disease progressed, aired after his death on Feb. 19, 2026.

Dane's perspective on life — as he drew near the end of his — makes him today's quote of the day.