Why Did Farrah Fawcett Quit Charlie's Angels After Just One Season?

When someone thinks of Farrah Fawcett, they picture her billowy hair, the famous poster of her in a red swimsuit with a beaming smile, and her role on "Charlie's Angels" — one of the best television shows of the 1970s. But you may be surprised to know that she was only in one of its five seasons. Fawcett left "Charlie's Angels" in 1977 because she felt "creatively stifled" and wanted to take on more challenging roles outside of television (via MeTV).

Another aspect of her "Charlie's Angels" fame that bothered her was the massive commercialization of her sexy detective persona, with an endless stream of merchandise released to capitalize on her image. "I think what has bothered me the most was all of the merchandising," she told the Dallas Times Herald. "Things over which I had no control: the bedsheets and things like that. I didn't like any of that, but there wasn't much that could be done about it," she continued (per MeTV).

Marketed primarily toward women, who were seen as the ultimate consumers of beauty products, fans could buy everything from a dresser set and hair dryer to a board game, paper dolls, a handbag, bubble-gum cards, and jewelry. But Fawcett did not get a big piece of the merchandising pie. According to Vanity Fair, she wanted 10% of the merchandising sales, as opposed to the 2% she was offered.

While, to some actors, having their likeness be so ubiquitous around the world might seem like a dream opportunity, Fawcett found it creepy — especially if she wasn't going to profit from it.