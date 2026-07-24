5 Most Underrated Apple TV Sci-Fi Shows

Since Apple is one of the biggest tech giants in the world, it's hardly surprising that Apple TV is the best streaming service for sci-fi fans. But just because some of its sci-fi shows haven't won Emmys or Golden Globes doesn't mean they're not still brilliant.

At this point, it isn't radical to say that projects like "Severance," "Pluribus," and "Foundation" are genius shows that push the boundaries of the genre. In fact, there are a number of great shows streaming on Apple TV in general.

However, there are a handful of truly underrated Apple TV sci-fi shows that aren't talked about enough by audiences and critics alike. These aren't exactly small projects either. All of them feature ambitious storytelling starring some of the biggest names in Hollywood. One is even a spinoff from a major blockbuster franchise. So, here are the five most underrated Apple TV sci-fi shows.