15 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Silo

With the return of "Silo" Season 3 this summer, sci-fi fans have been rewarded with the continuation of a fascinating story from showrunner Graham Yost and novelist Hugh Howey. Though the show's titular structure is cramped, the storytelling and lore of "Silo" is vast. In this dystopian future, the surviving members of society — or so we're told — live in a 144-story underground silo with no access to the world outside. The phenomenal Rebecca Ferguson plays Juliette Nichols, an engineer who finds herself in the middle of a conspiracy involving the silo's history and what its leaders are keeping from the residents.

Though thrilling, "Silo" also takes its time to tell the story, bringing viewers along for the ride as Juliette slowly pieces together the overarching mystery. If "Silo" is totally your jam and you're looking for something similar, we've got you covered. What follows is a list of series that should appeal to "Silo" fans who enjoy the show's focus on class conflict, conspiracies, dystopian worlds, and the storytelling possibilities of confined settings. Happy viewing.