Descendants: Wicked Wonderland Team Answers Our Burning Questions: Deleted Scenes, Red's Dad, And More

"Descendants: Wicked Wonderland," the latest installment in Disney's villain-kid franchise, takes fans back down the rabbit hole in more ways than one. Now streaming on Disney+, the movie answers many of the questions that fans have been asking for years — but like any good sequel, it also raises a whole lot more.

For example: Which iconic, unseen Disney characters are part of the "Auradon Council" mentioned by Fairy Godmother? Were any pivotal scenes were cut from the final version of the movie? Will Red and Pink's father actually be revealed in a future movie? Is the pocket watch really gone for good? Does Pink understand that she only came to exist as a result of Red traveling through time? And what the heck is in the sisters' sparkly memory box?!

These are just a few of the questions TVLine posed to the movie's cast — including stars Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker — as well as director Kimmy Gatewood and executive producer Suzanne Todd, all of whom were happy to oblige, giving some surprising answers in the process.

Read on for answers to some of TVLine's burning questions about "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland," then drop a comment with your own queries below.