Seinfeld's Jason Alexander Played Two Completely Different Characters On Star Trek

Jason Alexander's famous role as George Costanza on "Seinfeld" made him a comedy legend, but he added another iconic TV property to his name when he joined the "Star Trek" franchise on two separate occasions.

The actor was first cast in "Star Trek: Voyager," portraying the character Kurros in the Season 5 episode "Think Tank" in 1999. Kurros belongs to a group of intelligent alien strategists that Captain Janeway dubs a "think tank," hence the episode's title. Those who need a problem fixed can pay for the think tank's services, and Kurros negotiates with the "Voyager" crew to save them from the Hazari. But eventually, it's revealed that Kurros has orchestrated their predicament.

In an interview with StarTrek.com, Alexander shared the story of how he, a "Star Trek" fan since childhood, finally joined the genre-defining sci-fi universe. "I had put the word out that I wanted to be part of the 'Trek' world," he said. "Each of the series would come to me and either the dates were not good for me or, more often than not, they wanted me to play a human — and kind of a 'George'-like human. I told them the big departure for me would be to play an alien. I did so much histrionics as George, I was kind of hoping I'd wind up as a Vulcan so that I'd get to play some great intellect. It was finally 'Voyager' that understood that and called with the perfect part."