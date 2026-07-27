Star Trek's Gates McFadden Wishes She Could've Approached One TNG Episode Differently

"Star Trek: The Next Generation" pioneered a lot of bold storytelling back in the late '80s and early '90s, but if you ask Gates McFadden — best known as Dr. Beverly Crusher — there was one controversial episode that was ahead of its time: one that tackled a complex romantic storyline that was not as properly fleshed out as it should've been.

We are talking, of course, about Season 4's "The Host." In the episode, Crusher develops feelings for Odan (Franc Luz), a Trill ambassador. But complications kick in fast when Odan's humanoid body suffers a fatal injury, forcing his parasite symbiont to temporarily be transferred into William Riker (Jonathan Frakes). Later, Odan is transferred into a permanent female host named Kareel (Nicole Orth-Pallavicini). By the final frame, an emotionally overwhelmed Beverly ends the relationship, telling Odan that humanity's capacity to adapt to such rapid changes has its limits.

Over the years, the ending has drawn criticism from modern audiences, with some viewers labeling the character's rejection as transphobic. However, during a conversation with Inverse, McFadden defended her character's core values while admitting she wishes the script had been given the breathing room to properly unpack the situation. "First of all, you're given a script and that's your script. You can only change so much," McFadden explained to the outlet. She also pointed out that viewers often overlook the massive emotional whiplash Beverly has to process within a mere 45 minutes: "I think that if anyone actually thought about it, they would see that it's way too fast for Crusher to be able to process all that has happened."