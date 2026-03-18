Reviving the franchise on television in 1987, "Star Trek: The Next Generation" now stands as one of the best TV shows streaming on Paramount+. Running for seven seasons, the series provided its own distinct look at creator Gene Roddenberry's idealistic science fiction future. This includes more sophisticatedly conceived stories exploring the human condition against the backdrop of the 24th century and humanity's galactic role as part of the United Federation of Planets. The show also features a strong focus on the various main characters in its ensemble cast, including the Enterprise's latest captain, Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart).

But as pivotal as "TNG" was in reinvigorating the "Star Trek" franchise, it also has its fair share of forgettable episodes. Unfortunately, not every story in the series stands as a must-watch "TNG" episode, with some installments best avoided entirely. Whether from the show's uneven early seasons or revolving around a head-scratchingly abysmal premise, there are some stories in the show that rank among the franchise's worst. Here are 10 "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episodes to skip on a rewatch, with even completionists hesitating to revisit these stories.