Why Bones Didn't Adapt The Novels That Introduced Emily Deschanel's Character

The hit procedural "Bones" has its origins in a series of novels about Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan — but interestingly enough, the show wasn't actually an adaptation of those novels.

It all started with a documentary on Kathy Reichs, a forensic anthropologist and author of the series of 13 novels about Temperance Brennan. "Bones" executive producer Barry Josephson had acquired the rights to the documentary about the author, and thus only her life rights were theirs — or so creator Hart Hanson thought. That assumption fueled his decisions while building the character played by Emily Deschanel and developing the storytelling features of "Bones."

"I created the world of 'Bones' from that documentary," Hanson told Script magazine. "There's nothing from the original books in the show. In the books, Temperance Brennan is a 50-year-old, divorced former alcoholic who has a grown daughter. She works in Montreal and North Carolina, in two forensic labs. But I didn't take any of that world."