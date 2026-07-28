Critics Loved This Crime Drama From Justified's Creator, But Audiences Ignored It

"Justified" creator Graham Yost's show "Boomtown" was a critical hit, but when it came to ratings, it was a total bust. Instead of being remembered as one of TV's greatest crime dramas, the series met a premature cancellation due to low viewership.

Premiering on NBC on September 29, 2002, the Donnie Wahlberg-led "Boomtown" was a police procedural set in Los Angeles that focused on a different criminal investigation each week. That premise describes any number of shows, but "Boomtown" distinguished itself by employing non-linear storytelling and multiple perspectives. LAPD detectives might have one idea of what happened, but paramedics, reporters, and even the alleged criminals could have totally different points of view. It was a multifaceted, nuanced approach.

Critics made comparisons to Akira Kurosawa's essential 1950 samurai film "Rashomon" and showered the show with praise. It won awards, too, including a Peabody.

General audiences, however, were less enthralled. In its first season, the series ranked just 56th with an average of 10 million viewers an episode. Creatives worried that the non-linear storytelling that made the show unique was confusing and alienated audiences, and Yost admitted to TV Guide that that "shifting points of view can stop the action." Attempts to make "Boomtown" more audience friendly for the second season included adding Vanessa Williams to the cast and easing up on the non-traditional narrative devices.