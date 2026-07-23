Avatar: Seven Havens Sets Paramount+ Release Date — Watch Teaser Trailer

"Avatar" fans, prepare to have your minds blown — er, bent — like never before. During a panel for "Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender" at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, Paramount+ dropped the first teaser trailer for the new animated series "Avatar: Seven Havens," which premieres globally on Friday, October 9.

From original "Avatar: The Last Airbender" creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, "Seven Havens" takes fans of the franchise back to the world of "Avatar" for a 26-episode adventure set after the events of sequel series "The Legend of Korra."

Per the official release, the new series "centers around a young Earthbender who discovers she's the new Avatar after Korra in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. In this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity's destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization's last strongholds collapse."

The voice cast of "Avatar: Seven Havens" includes Saheli Khan as Pavi, Aishu Devan as Nisha, Akshay Khanna as Karthik, Major Curda as Jae, Sakina Jaffrey as Agam, Darren Barnet as Daemin, Dianne Doan as Zi, and Dee Bradley Baker in the dual roles of Geet and Ruhi.

Hit PLAY on the teaser trailer above for your first look at "Avatar: Seven Havens," then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be watching?