Batman: Caped Crusader Adds House Of The Dragon Star As The Joker In Season 2 — Get A First Look

The Dark Knight's main nemesis has arrived on "Batman: Caped Crusader."

"House of the Dragon" star Matthew Needham will play the Joker in Season 2 of the Prime Video animated series, the streamer announced on Thursday. The casting news was first unveiled during the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con, with Needham joining co-stars Hamish Linklater and Jamie Chung on the Comic-Con stage. (Fans also got an early look at the Season 2 premiere before the panel.)

Prime Video released a first-look image of Needham's Joker as well, which you can see above. You won't need to wait long to see him in action, either: Season 2 of "Batman: Caped Crusader" premieres Friday, July 31 on Prime Video, with all 10 episodes dropping at once.

"Batman: Caped Crusader" is billed as "a reimagining of the Batman mythology," with J.J. Abrams, "The Batman" director Matt Reeves, and "Batman: The Animated Series" producer Bruce Timm on board as executive producers.