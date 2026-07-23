Batman: Caped Crusader Adds House Of The Dragon Star As The Joker In Season 2 — Get A First Look
The Dark Knight's main nemesis has arrived on "Batman: Caped Crusader."
"House of the Dragon" star Matthew Needham will play the Joker in Season 2 of the Prime Video animated series, the streamer announced on Thursday. The casting news was first unveiled during the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con, with Needham joining co-stars Hamish Linklater and Jamie Chung on the Comic-Con stage. (Fans also got an early look at the Season 2 premiere before the panel.)
Prime Video released a first-look image of Needham's Joker as well, which you can see above. You won't need to wait long to see him in action, either: Season 2 of "Batman: Caped Crusader" premieres Friday, July 31 on Prime Video, with all 10 episodes dropping at once.
"Batman: Caped Crusader" is billed as "a reimagining of the Batman mythology," with J.J. Abrams, "The Batman" director Matt Reeves, and "Batman: The Animated Series" producer Bruce Timm on board as executive producers.
Matthew Needham is best known from House of the Dragon
Matthew Needham plays crafty power broker Larys Strong on the "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon," currently airing its third season on HBO. (Check out our latest recap here.) His other TV credits include "Sanditon," "Doctor Who," and "Chernobyl."
He joins a "Batman: Caped Crusader" cast that is led by Hamish Linklater ("Widow's Bay") as the titular superhero and Jamie Chung ("Once Upon a Time") as Harley Quinn. The supporting cast includes Eric Morgan Stuart as Commissioner Gordon, Jason Watkins as butler Alfred, and John DiMaggio as Harvey Bullock.
"Batman: Caped Crusader" first debuted in August 2024 with a 10-episode freshman season on Prime Video. The official logline calls it "a hard-boiled animated series that follows the fearsome vigilante in his early years. Forged in the fire of tragedy, billionaire Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human — the BATMAN. Night after night, against overwhelming odds, he wages his relentless one-man war on crime."
Will you tune in to see the Joker wreak havoc on Gotham City in Season 2? Hit the comments to share your thoughts!