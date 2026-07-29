5 Fire Country Characters We'd Love To See Guest-Star On Sheriff Country
Since we have some time before "Fire Country" and "Sheriff Country" return this fall, why not start brainstorming our dream crossover line-up?
In "Sheriff Country" Season 1, we already saw "Fire Country" characters Bode Leone (Max Thieriot), Sharon Leone (Diane Farr), Eve Edwards (Jules Latimer), and Manny Perez (Kevin Alejandro) visit Sheriff Mickey's team — so who might guest-star in the show's sophomore run?
We're rounding up a list of some of our favorite current or former "Fire Country" characters who we think would be perfect guest stars on "Sheriff Country." Some are mainstay members of Station 42 whom we want to see team up with Mickey & Co., while others are gone — they've passed on or simply moved away — but we hope will resurface in a dramatic fashion. Though we want to see Bode, Sharon, Eve, and Manny return to "Sheriff Country," since they've already had their time to shine, we've left them out of this round-up.
What are you waiting for? Get scrolling to see our list of the five "Fire Country" stars we want to see appear on "Sheriff Country," then hit the comments with your own hopes and dreams for Season 2 guest stars!
1. Chloe Mackenzie
Chloe Mackenzie (Alona Tal) has emerged as one of our favorite recurring characters on "Fire Country." We love watching her bring out Bode's softer side, and we're hoping and praying these two have a future. When it comes to her possibly guest-starring on "Sheriff Country," it just makes sense, doesn't it?
Chloe's son Tyler (Conor Sherry) has already had a run-in with the law: He's currently in juvenile detention for accidentally setting the Zabel Ridge fire that killed Vince Leone. Since he got the minimum sentence, perhaps Chloe will cross paths with Mickey and the rest of the sheriff's office in Season 2 once his sentence is up. Maybe she and Tyler will even team up with the crew to help educate other teens about fire safety — who knows! All we know is, we want to keep Chloe in Bode's life. One way to do that? Get her more integrated into the Edgewater world! Plus, wouldn't it be nice to get to know her on a deeper level as an individual, as opposed to Bode's latest love interest?
2. Jake Crawford
Spiritually, Jake Crawford (Jordan Calloway) and deputy Hank Iglesias (Ian Quinlin) are similar. They both have big personalities and their confidence can sometimes come off as arrogance. With Quinlin being promoted as a series regular in Season 2, we're expecting to get more backstory on his character's life. Perhaps outside of work, he's friends with Jake. Or maybe the two butt heads around town since they both have strong spirits. Either way, we'd love to see Jake show up on "Sheriff Country" — we just know he'd bring some big brother energy to Mickey's department!
3. Audrey James
It's been a while since we've seen Audrey James (Leven Rambin): She last appeared in "Fire Country" Season 4, Episode 4, when she and Bode butted heads over a baggie of pills he had been keeping in his locker. Ultimately, Audrey decided it'd be best for both of their sobriety journeys if she left the station. It may be too soon to reintroduce her to the "Fire Country" family — the woman needs to focus on herself! — but perhaps she could resurface elsewhere in Edgewater for a short time.
Should she appear on "Sheriff Country," we could see her hitting it off with Deputy Cassidy Campbell (Michele Weaver). Cassidy's sister went missing as a kid, while Audrey was abandoned by her parents as a child. Both have a history with loss and family trauma, which might make for some tender moments between these two.
4. Gabriela Perez
While we really want to see Gabriela Perez (Stephanie Arcila) — Bode's former love interest — back on "Fire Country," we do think it'd be a fun tease to see her return to Edgewater via "Sheriff Country." Though she has left the town to go become a firefighter recruiter, there are plenty of reasons to see her reappear among the "Sheriff Country" crew.
Perhaps Skye (Amanda Arcuri) takes up diving as a form of therapy while recovering from her addiction, or maybe Gabriela wants to poach top talent from the sheriff's office to come fight fires for another Cal Fire station. And it may actually make more sense for Gabriela to come back on "Sheriff Country" than "Fire Country," anyway — aren't we all ready to leave #Bodiela in the past? We want to see her again, but we don't want her to affect Bode's budding romance with Chloe!
5. Vince Leone
Vince Leone (Billy Burke) may be dead, but what's stopping "Sheriff Country" from delivering an epic flashback crossover? Perhaps Mickey has some memory about an early interaction with her sister's husband, or maybe he played a part in her getting started in law enforcement. Or Mickey could have a dream — a premonition! — where an angelic Vince warns her about an upcoming case. At first glance, it might seem unconventional to bring back a dead character, but in actuality, the possibilities are endless because the "Sheriff Country" team isn't restricted by aligning Vince's current storyline with his goings on over on "Fire Country."
Which "Fire Country" characters do you want to see visit "Sheriff Country" next season? Sound off in the comments!