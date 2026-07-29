5 Fire Country Characters We'd Love To See Guest-Star On Sheriff Country

Since we have some time before "Fire Country" and "Sheriff Country" return this fall, why not start brainstorming our dream crossover line-up?

In "Sheriff Country" Season 1, we already saw "Fire Country" characters Bode Leone (Max Thieriot), Sharon Leone (Diane Farr), Eve Edwards (Jules Latimer), and Manny Perez (Kevin Alejandro) visit Sheriff Mickey's team — so who might guest-star in the show's sophomore run?

We're rounding up a list of some of our favorite current or former "Fire Country" characters who we think would be perfect guest stars on "Sheriff Country." Some are mainstay members of Station 42 whom we want to see team up with Mickey & Co., while others are gone — they've passed on or simply moved away — but we hope will resurface in a dramatic fashion. Though we want to see Bode, Sharon, Eve, and Manny return to "Sheriff Country," since they've already had their time to shine, we've left them out of this round-up.

What are you waiting for? Get scrolling to see our list of the five "Fire Country" stars we want to see appear on "Sheriff Country," then hit the comments with your own hopes and dreams for Season 2 guest stars!