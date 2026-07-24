5 Once Beloved TV Shows That Are Perfect For A Reboot

For many TV fans, "reboot" can be a dreaded term, but we'd argue that some shows deserve to be revisited years later.

We understand the resistance. A reboot means that something you once loved "as is" is about to be reworked from the ground up with a brand-new cast and crew. A reboot is not the same as a revival, which reexamines the characters and continuity of a series long off the air. Rather, it's a whole new show, even if it follows the same basic premise. Of course, not all reboots are inherently bad, even if the worst TV reboots of the 2010s put you off to the idea.

Netflix's "Little House on the Prairie" has proven that a full reboot can still work wonders if the core values of the original remain intact — and it's certainly not the only program to succeed in doing so. Even if you don't love the idea of reboots, there are some beloved shows out there that deserve another shot at life. We're talking about "once beloved" fan-favorites like "The Incredible Hulk," "Have Gun — Will Travel," and "Jericho."

But we're not just revisiting shows that deserve a reboot — there are plenty out there that do. We're highlighting several television classics from the late 1950s to the early 2000s that were adored by viewers in their time. These are the shows that had a real audience (or found one through reruns later); shows that could easily be just as beloved today if rebooted well.