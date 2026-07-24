5 Once Beloved TV Shows That Are Perfect For A Reboot
For many TV fans, "reboot" can be a dreaded term, but we'd argue that some shows deserve to be revisited years later.
We understand the resistance. A reboot means that something you once loved "as is" is about to be reworked from the ground up with a brand-new cast and crew. A reboot is not the same as a revival, which reexamines the characters and continuity of a series long off the air. Rather, it's a whole new show, even if it follows the same basic premise. Of course, not all reboots are inherently bad, even if the worst TV reboots of the 2010s put you off to the idea.
Netflix's "Little House on the Prairie" has proven that a full reboot can still work wonders if the core values of the original remain intact — and it's certainly not the only program to succeed in doing so. Even if you don't love the idea of reboots, there are some beloved shows out there that deserve another shot at life. We're talking about "once beloved" fan-favorites like "The Incredible Hulk," "Have Gun — Will Travel," and "Jericho."
But we're not just revisiting shows that deserve a reboot — there are plenty out there that do. We're highlighting several television classics from the late 1950s to the early 2000s that were adored by viewers in their time. These are the shows that had a real audience (or found one through reruns later); shows that could easily be just as beloved today if rebooted well.
Have Gun — Will Travel
Western-themed television is popular today, but back in the '50s and '60s, the horse opera was at its peak on the airwaves. While many TV Westerns (such as "Gunsmoke") started as successful radio shows, "Have Gun — Will Travel" was among the few that began on television, only to spawn a radio series due to its widespread popularity. The program ran for an impressive six seasons on CBS between 1957 and 1963, which comes out to 225 episodes. Folks just couldn't keep Paladin down.
As one of the most famous Western shows of the era, "Have Gun — Will Travel" is still beloved by many. The basic premise — Richard Boone's Paladin taking odd-jobs all over the American West with the aid of that big iron on his hip — could have effortlessly filled another 200+ episodes, which is probably why David Mamet attempted a reboot back in 2012. While that vision never got off the ground, Paladin would fit in effortlessly with our modern age of Old West gunslingers.
For one thing, he is the type of Western hero who doesn't need to pull the trigger to be effective. As both a battle-hardened and educated man, Paladin always sought ways of peaceful resolution before resorting to his quick-draw. As intelligent as he is physically capable, the "man in black" would thrive in our world of nuanced heroes, and outshine any modern attempts at reviving the Wild West bounty hunter. Eat your heart out, Din Djarin.
Kolchak: The Night Stalker
Based on the novel by Jeff Rice, "Kolchak: The Night Stalker" began as a made-for-TV movie called "The Night Stalker" that sent news reporter Carl Kolchak (Darren McGavin) to investigate a vampire in Las Vegas. The outlandish premise was a ratings success for ABC, which ordered a sequel film, "The Night Strangler." That, too, proved that there was an audience, and thus "Kolchak: The Night Stalker" was born. Despite lasting a single season, "Kolchak" made quite the cultural impact.
Kolchak didn't just investigate vampires. The wire service reporter looked into everything from pagan gods and androids to lizard creatures and werewolves. Anything bizarre, unexplainable, and totally macabre — that was his bag. In fact, the short-lived 20-episode series (which aired between September 1974 and March 1975) inspired both Chris Carter and Eric Kripke in creating "The X-Files" and "Supernatural," respectively — all because they fell in love with the show. Just think of it: a post-Mulder and Scully/Winchesters "Kolchak" series has loads of potential. And no, that terrible Stuart Townsend reboot doesn't count.
In an age of "alien disclosure," "Deep State" conspiracy, and continued cultural interest in the paranormal, a "Kolchak" reboot is as much a no-brainer as Ryan Coogler's upcoming take on "The X-Files." Tackling the supernatural from the perspective of an investigative journalist would be a refreshing change of pace from the lawmen, hunters, and action-heavy types usually battling vampires, zombies, and aliens in today's "spooky cops" shows. There's no time like the present.
The Incredible Hulk
There has never been a better time to revisit "The Incredible Hulk" on television. With no plans for a Mark Ruffalo-led Hulk solo movie and plenty of multiversal, non-MCU takes on superheroes these days, perhaps the beloved TV classic could be reworked in a modern context. After all, "The Incredible Hulk" didn't just appeal to Marvel fans, but for many, it became the definitive take on the character. In many respects, it was more inspired by "Les Misérables" than it was Stan Lee...
"The Incredible Hulk" ran for five seasons and 80 episodes between 1977 and 1982, plus two pilot films and three post-series made-for-TV movies. Each week, sci-fi-flavored "The Fugitive"-inspired format proved that David Bruce Banner (Bill Bixby) and his green alter-ego (Lou Ferrigno) would never be at peace. As long as the Hulk remained, David would be hunted down. In today's "surveillance state," a show like "The Incredible Hulk" would be a weekly thrill.
While Guillermo del Toro and ABC wanted to reboot "The Incredible Hulk" on TV back in 2010, nothing ever came of those plans. However, this side of the MCU's success, a rebooted "Hulk" program would likely thrive on any platform, be it streaming or network television. Some have suggested that a "The Incredible Hulk" reboot could even fit into the MCU as a prequel series set between the 2008 film and "The Avengers." On the other hand, a full reboot may be best for the "Green Goliath."
Millennium
After "The X-Files" blew up, Chris Carter pitched a new series to Fox: "Millennium." Centered around former FBI profiler Frank Black (Lance Henriksen), the hero investigated disturbing criminal cases involving serial killers on behalf of the mysterious Millennium Group. Eventually, we learn that Frank and his family are at the center of a pseudo-religious conspiracy involving the new millennium, and his connection to the spiritual realm is further revealed.
For years, fans have passionately campaigned for Frank's return. Rewatch podcasts, retrospective books, and even documentaries involving the cast and crew have been made in honor of this three-season cult series, which aired 67 episodes between 1996 and 1999. Unfortunately, as the years go by, it seems less and less likely that a Henriksen-led revival could happen. While a continuation would be great, perhaps a full reboot is the best way to proceed with this unique blend of horror-themed police procedural and religious conspiracy thriller.
There are several ways to approach a "Millennium" reboot. A full re-imagining is one way to go, but an even better idea is to follow Frank's daughter, Jordan Black, in a "soft" reboot. On "Millennium," Jordan (played by Brittany Tiplady) inherited her father's ability to see into the hearts of criminals and the work of demons around her. Perhaps this could serve as a catalyst for her resuming her father's work in the 21st century — and if Henricksen is up for it, we'd love a cameo!
Jericho
It's not often that a network reverses course after a sudden cancellation, but that's exactly what happened when "Jericho" was revived by passionate fans. The post-apocalyptic drama followed the citizens of Jericho, Kansas, after a nuclear attack takes out 23 major American cities. Unfortunately, the program was axed by CBS after its first season, prompting fans to send 25 tons of nuts — a clever reference to a refusal to surrender during World War II — to the network's offices. While "Jericho" earned its second season, it too was short lived.
However, 29 episodes between 2007 and 2009 was never enough. Fans have still called for more "Jericho," hoping that the story of resistance leaders like Jake Green (Skeet Ulrich) and Robert Hawkins (Lennie James) would continue beyond the two-season series. Though feature film continuations have been rumored and comic book sequels attempted, it may be time for a reboot, "soft" or otherwise. After all, the premise itself — Midwestern Americans banding together to survive after the nation suddenly falls — is compelling no matter how close to 9/11 it airs.
"Jericho" could work again on television if fully rebooted, but it could also thrive as a soft reboot examining a different community. Maybe there's a Jericho, Nebraska or Texas, as well, and this reboot maintains a basic shared continuity with the original. This way, it's possible that fan-favorites like Ulrich and James could return, only now we get to embrace a new cast struggling with new problems all these years later.