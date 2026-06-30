Are there any original ideas left in Hollywood? This question comes up every time we hear about another reboot of a classic TV show, which often comes off as a cynical cash grab in an age of endlessly recycled IP. The 2010s were especially rife with reboots across television and film, and many of these projects we'd rather forget about entirely.

Of course, it's not all doom and gloom in TV land. The 2010s saw some truly great reboots like "One Day at a Time," "Hawaii Five-0," and "DuckTales." But for every successful reboot, there were at least twice as many disappointments.

Not every show on this list is outright terrible, but they are the worst of the decade. In most cases, these attempts to modernize beloved characters or add a new dimension to a once-popular series fell short of our expectations. Some of these shows had viewers really peeved, with fans claiming they sullied the legacy of the original, while others simply lacked imagination. Prepare to get annoyed all over again, because these are the 10 worst TV reboots of the 2010s, ranked.

Do you actually love any of these reboots? Think there are any we missed? Let us know in the comments below.