The Real Reason Little House On The Prairie Ended By Blowing Up The Entire Town

"Little House on the Prairie" always began with an idyllic stroll down a grassy hill, but it concluded with an explosive finale that shook not just the citizens of Walnut Grove, but all who fell in love with the Midwestern town. (Okay, it was really the Big Sky Movie Ranch in Simi Valley, California, but in our minds, it will always be Minnesota.) Viewers may recall that the 1984 series finale, the made-for-TV feature "Little House: The Last Farewell," concludes with the cast coming to the unanimous decision to destroy the whole town — and destroy it they did.

Long before this sort of plot would become commonplace on shows like "Yellowstone," "The Last Farewell," which was both written and directed by Michael Landon, introduced business tycoon Nathan Lassiter (James Karen), who somehow got his hands on the entire deed to Hero Township. With neither the legal system nor violence able to solve this problem, the good people of Walnut Grove are inspired by Laura (Melissa Gilbert) to make such a drastic move of defiance. In the end, they rig everything to explode, except the church and the iconic "little house," of course.

Behind-the-scenes, it's been widely reported that the reason "Little House" ended so spectacularly was due to a deal that the producers made with the real-life landowners. Required to return the land to its original untouched state for the sake of local cattle, Landon thought that the best way to do so was to go out with a big finish. "Mike decided that if the town had to go, he might as well send it out in a blaze of glory on the screen," explained NBC spokesperson Bill Kiley at the time, who also noted that fans would be irate if he had likewise destroyed the little house and the church.