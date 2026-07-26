10 Best Shows Like Every Year After
Prime Video has expanded its romance lineup with "Every Year After," a series adaptation of Carley Fortune's hit novel "Every Summer After." Spanning a 15-year timeline, the first season follows obituary writer Percy Fraser (Sadie Soverall) as she returns to her hometown for a funeral. While working through her own grief from a tragic loss, she reconnects with her ex-boyfriend and childhood best friend, Sam Florek (Matt Cornett), and his brother Charlie (Michael Bradway). The reunion dredges up years of bittersweet memories, and the heavy secret Percy is keeping from Sam makes for an excruciating slow burn.
Stunning lakeside views, the sweetness of first love, and the pull of second-chance romance ensured a Season 2 renewal for "Every Year After." The upcoming season will shift its focus to Charlie and his love interest, adapting the second novel, "One Golden Summer." If you are looking to fill the void while waiting for new episodes, here are 10 show recommendations packed with yearning, love triangles, and plenty of drama.
Off Campus
Prime Video's breakout hit "Off Campus," based on the book series by Elle Kennedy, follows the unexpected romance between Briar University musician Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and star hockey player Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli). The two strike a deal to fake a relationship to make Hannah's crush jealous in exchange for the tutoring Garrett needs to stay on the ice. But between a costume party and a night of drunken Shakespeare, the lines quickly blur into real feelings.
Naturally, the obvious comparison to "Every Year After" is in the friends-to-lovers romance and the brief love triangle involving a fellow hockey player that Garrett views as a brother. But beyond the romance, Hannah's story relies heavily on the support of her best friend, Allie (Mika Abdalla), like the deep bond between Percy and Chantal (Aurora Perrineau). With "Off Campus" renewed for Season 2, the finale cliffhanger will be addressed as Allie figures out whether hockey playboy Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn) is more than a fling.
The Summer I Turned Pretty
"The Summer I Turned Pretty," a coming-of-age series based on Jenny Han's bestselling novels, is built around a high-stakes love triangle. Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) spends her summers at Cousins Beach with her mother and the Fisher family. Though Belly has been in love with Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney) for years, it's his younger brother, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), that starts pursuing her, forcing her to decide where her heart truly lies.
Susannah Fisher's (Rachel Blanchard) battle with cancer changes everything for Belly. Instead of bringing them together, the tragedy causes Conrad and Belly to drift apart and break up just when they need each other most. It ultimately brings Belly and Jeremiah closer together.
Just like "Every Year After," first love and first heartbreak take center stage in "The Summer I Turned Pretty." No matter how many times jealousy and betrayal threaten to tear this trio apart, their deep-rooted history keeps bringing them back into each other's lives. The Prime Video series stretches the messy love triangle across three full seasons before Belly finally makes her choice between Conrad and Jeremiah.
My Life with the Walter Boys
Netflix's "My Life with the Walter Boys" is a classic fish-out-of-water story following a teen girl torn between two very different brothers. Grieving the tragic loss of her family, Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez) is uprooted from New York City to a rural Colorado ranch, where living with her late mother's best friend and the massive Walter family only complicates her healing. She gets to know both the kind-hearted Alex (Ashby Gentry) and bad boy Cole (Noah LaLonde) and falling for two brothers makes the fallout inevitable. Much like the high emotional stakes in "Every Year After," Jackie's choices threaten to tear a family apart. But as Alex and Cole face their own hurdles and what they can offer Jackie shifts, they find themselves gaining a deeper understanding of one another.
Sullivan's Crossing
"Sullivan's Crossing" shares DNA with "Every Year After," from its scenic Canadian setting to a protagonist forced to face her past. It's a cozy, comforting watch based on the book series by Robyn Carr, the author behind "Virgin River."
After her business partner's fraud indictment and a malpractice lawsuit threaten her future as a neurosurgeon, Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) seeks refuge in her childhood home. Though her father, Sully (Scott Patterson), welcomes her back, their reunion is shadowed by his unspoken fear that she'll abandon him again. But the tension softens when she meets Cal Jones (Chad Michael Murray), her father's handyman, sparking an undeniable connection.
Streaming on Netflix, this heartfelt CTV drama captures the messiness of navigating complicated romance. While the emotional baggage between Maggie and Cal keeps things at a slow burn, it's nothing they can't overcome.
Dawson's Creek
Regarded as one of the best teen dramas of all time, few shows capture the highs and lows of youthful romance quite like "Dawson's Creek." Set in the fictional town of Capeside, Massachusetts, the definitive WB series follows aspiring filmmaker Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek) and his lifelong best friends Joey Potter (Katie Holmes) and Pacey Witter (Joshua Jackson). While Joey has secretly pined for Dawson for years, the childhood dynamic gets complicated fast when New York transplant Jen Lindley (Michelle Williams) moves in next door.
Joey and Pacey's playful banter eventually deepens into a close friendship, which gradually evolves into romance. However, keeping their relationship a secret from Dawson creates a rift the trio must eventually heal as they transition into adulthood together.
"Every Year After" echoes the coming-of-age drama and emotional conflicts of "Dawson's Creek." But while fans still debate whether Dawson or Pacey was the better match for Joey, they are far more decisive when it comes to Percy and Sam.
One Tree Hill
As a major teen drama of the 2000s, "One Tree Hill" used its nine-season run to deep dive into family, friendship, and romance. Set in North Carolina, the series centers on half-brothers Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) and Nathan Scott (James Lafferty), whose fierce rivalry on the basketball court gradually evolves into a genuine bond. Complications arise when Lucas catches the eye of Nathan's girlfriend, Peyton (Hilarie Burton), while Nathan starts pursuing Lucas' best friend, Haley (Bethany Joy Lenz).
Similar to "Every Year After," the characters of "One Tree Hill" navigate love triangles and family conflicts. After years of angst, Lucas and Peyton's relationship finally reaches a heartfelt and satisfying conclusion in Season 6. A "One Tree Hill" sequel series was in development in 2024, but no official production has been announced.
One Day
Praised as one of the best book-to-screen adaptations of the last 10 years, Netflix's limited series "One Day" follows the lives of working-class Emma Morley (Ambika Mod) and privileged Dexter Mayhew (Leo Woodall), who cross paths on the night of their university graduation in 1988. Despite their different worlds, they build an enduring connection that unfolds over nearly two decades — with each episode checking in on their lives on July 15, every single year.
Changing ambitions, missed opportunities, and evolving feelings capture the joy and heartbreak of growing up. Through the years, Emma and Dexter learn that love isn't always enough, no matter how much you care. But while "Every Year After" leaves Percy and Sam with a hopeful ending, be warned that Em and Dex are not so lucky in "One Day."
Forever
Inspired by Judy Blume's once-controversial classic, Netflix's "Forever" is an epic tale of first love. Previously banned due to its exploration of teen sexuality, the series updates the 50-year-old story for the digital age, keeping its frank conversations and graphic nature intact.
Childhood friends Keisha Clark (Lovie Simone) and Justin Edwards (Michael Cooper Jr.) cross paths again as teenagers in 2018 Los Angeles. As young Black student athletes, they are caught between the expectations of friends, school, and protective parents. Weighing fears about the future alongside their own boundaries with intimacy, Keisha and Justin must ultimately decide who they want to be and whether they want to be with each other.
Reminiscent of Percy and Sam's journey in "Every Year After," "Forever" captures the bittersweet reality of growing up. Teenage love is messy and awkward, but it becomes something beautiful and real when you survive it together.
Sweet Magnolias
Adapted from the Sherryl Woods novels, Netflix's "Sweet Magnolias" follows three childhood best friends as they navigate life, heartbreak, and romance. Against the backdrop of a quintessential Southern town where everyone knows your business, Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley), and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) lean on each other through every messy divorce and new beginning. The three leads have a natural connection that makes their relationship feel incredibly real as they tackle life's ups and downs together.
Both "Sweet Magnolias" and "Every Year After" explore love, friendship, and personal growth in a close-knit community. The strong bond between the women keeps the tone uplifting, ensuring their struggles never feel too heavy.
Virgin River
Netflix's "Virgin River" adapts another of Robyn Carr's romance novels, tracking a journey of healing and fresh starts against a picturesque small-town backdrop. Done with her life in Los Angeles, Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) takes her skills as a nurse practitioner to Northern California hoping for change. In the tight-knit mountain community, romance with local bar owner and former Marine Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) reignites unresolved grief and trauma for them both. As obstacles test the strength of their bond, a deep connection brings them closer together. In both "Every Year After" and "Virgin River," the characters face intense challenges that drive profound personal growth.