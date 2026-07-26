10 Best Shows Like Every Year After

Prime Video has expanded its romance lineup with "Every Year After," a series adaptation of Carley Fortune's hit novel "Every Summer After." Spanning a 15-year timeline, the first season follows obituary writer Percy Fraser (Sadie Soverall) as she returns to her hometown for a funeral. While working through her own grief from a tragic loss, she reconnects with her ex-boyfriend and childhood best friend, Sam Florek (Matt Cornett), and his brother Charlie (Michael Bradway). The reunion dredges up years of bittersweet memories, and the heavy secret Percy is keeping from Sam makes for an excruciating slow burn.

Stunning lakeside views, the sweetness of first love, and the pull of second-chance romance ensured a Season 2 renewal for "Every Year After." The upcoming season will shift its focus to Charlie and his love interest, adapting the second novel, "One Golden Summer." If you are looking to fill the void while waiting for new episodes, here are 10 show recommendations packed with yearning, love triangles, and plenty of drama.