Why Odo's Unusual Face Design Worried Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's Creative Team

Odo, the shapeshifting Chief of Security on Deep Space Nine who adopted a human form as best he could, was a novel idea for a character. It was also one that worried the creative team behind the "Star Trek" spin-off. They initially weren't sure if the late actor René Auberjonois would be able to emote underneath the prosthetics that made him look like an alien.

Luckily, as Auberjonois recalled in the book "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Companion," the concern was unfounded. Yes, the prosthetics masked the subtle expressions that are typically an actor's main tool, but Auberjonois had the right experience to make Odo's personality and feelings come through.

"I'd done a lot of mask work over the years," Auberjonois said. "In fact, I taught mask at Juilliard." Training in mask acting forces a performer to focus on their body movements, rather than facial expressions, to communicate. Auberjonois did just that as typically taciturn Odo.

In a 1996 interview at FantastiCon, Auberjonois explained how a mask could actually "magnify emotions," and that a deliberate tilt of Odo's head spoke volumes. "I love that about him, and I love that about acting," he said.