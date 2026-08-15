Mahershala Ali Starred In This Forgotten Sci-Fi TV Show That's Worth Revisiting

Before Mahershala Ali was a two-time Oscar winner, he starred in the sci-fi series "The 4400," where he played a Korean War pilot who was mysteriously abducted in the '50s and appeared decades later alongside 4,399 other people. Following his screen debut in the first season of NBC's crime drama "Crossing Jordan," Ali got the role of Richard Tyler in "The 4400."

The series, which premiered on July 11, 2004 on the USA Network, follows Richard and the other returnees as they try to make sense of what happened and grapple with how the world had moved on without them. They also find that they have strange powers, like Richard's telekinesis.

"The 4400" was a hit, and the Season 1 finale was the highest rated show on cable the week it aired in August 2004. The show would run for a total of four seasons, and Mahershala Ali — who at the time went by his full name of Mahershalalhashbaz Ali in the credits — was a series regular for three of them.