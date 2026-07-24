Tracy Morgan's Crutch Canceled After 1 Season At Paramount+

"Crutch" is closing up shop: Paramount+ has canceled the Tracy Morgan-led sitcom after one season, Variety reports. (TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for confirmation.)

The decision is not a surprise, according to Variety, who notes that cast options expired a while back, with the actors moving onto other projects. (Morgan currently stars on the NBC comedy "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins," which premiered in February and was renewed for Season 2 in May.)

"Crutch" starred Morgan as Francois "Frank" Crutchfield, aka Crutch, a grumpy Harlem shop owner who gets a shock when his adult son and daughter move back into the family home. Jermaine Fowler co-starred as Crutch's son Jake, with Adrianna Mitchell as his daughter Jamilah and Kecia Lewis as his late wife's sister Antoinette.

"Crutch" was set in the world of CBS' "The Neighborhood," with Morgan appearing in a Season 8 episode as Crutch, the cousin of Cedric the Entertainer's character Calvin. (Check out our Q&A with Morgan about "Crutch.") It debuted in November on Paramount+, with all eight episodes dropping at once.

Will you miss "Crutch"? Give us your take on the cancellation news in a comment below.