Gene Roddenberry's First Draft Of William Shatner's Iconic Star Trek Intro Wasn't Good At All

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Every episode of the original series of "Star Trek" opened with the voice of Captain James T. Kirk, welcoming viewers to the U.S.S. Enterprise's mission "to boldly go where no man has gone before." And once the grammar fanatics got past that split infinitive, pretty much everyone could agree this was one of the most iconic monologues in television history. While Captain Kirk's "Star Trek" introduction has now achieved legendary status, it almost sounded very different — and the version fans are familiar with was written only at the very last minute.

The reference book "Inside Star Trek: The Real Story," by Herbert F. Solow and Robert H. Justman, revealed that not only did "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry delay writing Kirk's opening voiceover until just a few days before it would be recorded, but his original draft was noticeably flat when compared to the final version. "This is the story of the United Space Ship Enterprise," Roddenberry's original draft read. "Assigned a five year patrol of our galaxy, the giant starship visits Earth colonies, regulates commerce, and explores strange new worlds and civilizations. These are its voyages... and its adventures."

Far from igniting the audience's excitement, this first draft reads a little more like a matter-of-fact summary of the Enterprise's duties. The mention of regulating commerce surely would have done little to inspire awe. A string of memos exchanged between Roddenberry and the series' other producers saw this first draft gradually reshaped into the intro "Star Trek" fans know today.