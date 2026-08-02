Why Frank Cranebear From Sullivan's Crossing Looks So Familiar
"Sullivan's Crossing" Season 5 is coming soon, and Tom Jackson's Frank Cranebear could have a major impact on the romantic drama's next chapter. As the wife of Edna Cranebear (Andrea Menard), a member of the Cree Nation, and a father figure to Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Cohan), Frank serves as a pivotal presence in the rural Canadian town. Through four seasons of "Sullivan's Crossing," Jackson has appeared in 37 episodes of the show. The actor is expected to return as part of the main cast when Season 5 premieres on The CW.
With a couple of exceptions, Jackson's work prior to playing Frank on "Sullivan's Crossing" mostly involves supporting roles in movies and guest appearances on TV series. After starting his professional acting career in 1985, Jackson landed his first main role on the children's show "Shining Time Station," in which he played the engineer Billy Twofeathers from 1991 to 1993. He reprised his role in numerous "Shining Time Station" TV movies that were released later in the 1990s.
"Star Trek" fanatics with a keen memory might recognize Jackson as Lakanta from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" Season 7, Episode 20, "Journey's End." Jackson joined the "Law & Order" TV franchise when he played Chief Johnson in an episode of "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" in 2006. More recently, Jackson took part in DC's Arrowverse, portraying the prison warden Wyatt Kote in "Supergirl" Season 6 in 2021. He also had a three-episode gig as Tehwahsehkwe in the popular period drama "Outlander" in Seasons 4 and 6.
Tom Jackson had a major role on the Canadian series North of 60
Jackson's most prominent role to date is arguably his part in "North of 60," a Canadian drama about a fictional Indigenous community. Set in Lynx River, the show's narrative revolves around crime and mysteries involving those who live in the town while examining various issues that affect Indigenous people in the real world. In all six seasons of "North of 60," from 1992 to 1997, Jackson played Peter Kenidi — the local band chief and the brother of police officer Michelle Kenidi (Tina Keeper).
Over 90 episodes, Peter's arc centers on his position as a leader of his community and his relationship with his wife, Ellen (Renae Morriseau). As a residential school survivor, Peter deals with many challenges. Accordingly, the theme of generational trauma emerges at the forefront of "North of 60." The show was hugely successful in Canada and, despite not gaining mainstream traction outside of the country, is still remembered as a hallmark of Indigenous representation on TV.
Jackson later returned as Peter in the "North of 60" TV movies "Trial by Fire," "Dream Storm," and "Distant Drumming" — all of which aired in the 2000s and functioned as sequels to the original series. Now, while waiting for "Sullivan's Crossing" Season 5, audiences can see Jackson's noteworthy performance in "North of 60" on YouTube and the Internet Archive.