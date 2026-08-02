Why Frank Cranebear From Sullivan's Crossing Looks So Familiar

"Sullivan's Crossing" Season 5 is coming soon, and Tom Jackson's Frank Cranebear could have a major impact on the romantic drama's next chapter. As the wife of Edna Cranebear (Andrea Menard), a member of the Cree Nation, and a father figure to Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Cohan), Frank serves as a pivotal presence in the rural Canadian town. Through four seasons of "Sullivan's Crossing," Jackson has appeared in 37 episodes of the show. The actor is expected to return as part of the main cast when Season 5 premieres on The CW.

With a couple of exceptions, Jackson's work prior to playing Frank on "Sullivan's Crossing" mostly involves supporting roles in movies and guest appearances on TV series. After starting his professional acting career in 1985, Jackson landed his first main role on the children's show "Shining Time Station," in which he played the engineer Billy Twofeathers from 1991 to 1993. He reprised his role in numerous "Shining Time Station" TV movies that were released later in the 1990s.

"Star Trek" fanatics with a keen memory might recognize Jackson as Lakanta from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" Season 7, Episode 20, "Journey's End." Jackson joined the "Law & Order" TV franchise when he played Chief Johnson in an episode of "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" in 2006. More recently, Jackson took part in DC's Arrowverse, portraying the prison warden Wyatt Kote in "Supergirl" Season 6 in 2021. He also had a three-episode gig as Tehwahsehkwe in the popular period drama "Outlander" in Seasons 4 and 6.