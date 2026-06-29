All 8 Seasons Of Outlander, Ranked

"Outlander" came to an end in May, closing out eight seasons of the time-bending romance between Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). And now that Starz's historical drama is complete, we've taken the liberty of ranking every season of the show.

The series, based on the novels by Diana Gabaldon, put its characters through the wringer throughout its run — and fans along with it. "Outlander" was never a saccharine love story, but one that juxtaposed romance with moments of historical turmoil. Along the way, the show deviated from its literary source material significantly, leaving even those who'd read all the book unsure of where exactly it would go next.

Below is our ranking of the show's seasons, chronicling its star-crossed, time-displaced love story in full. But we're sure you have thoughts and feelings on the matter, as well — so make sure to hit the comments when you're done to share how you'd order all the seasons of "Outlander."