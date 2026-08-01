5 Sitcom Stars You Probably Didn't Know Also Starred In Sci-Fi Dramas

"When the unusual becomes the usual, the impossible becomes possible, the incredible becomes credible, and the weird gets weirder, who do you blame? The Misfits of Science!"

So went the promotional tagline for the short-lived NBC superhero series created by James Parriott, which ran for a sum total of 16 episodes between October 1985 and February 1986. The cast included Dean Paul Martin, Kevin Peter Hall, Mark Thomas Miller, Diane Civita, Max Wright, and a young, up-and-comer — and future "Friends" star — named Courteney Cox. Hall's character, El, could shrink, Miller's character, Johnny B, possessed electrical powers, and Cox as Gloria possessed telekinetic abilities and may or may not have been half-alien. Sadly, Courteney Cox's "X-Men"-esque '80s sci-fi show didn't last long enough for that plot thread to be pursued.

At the time, Cox's most notable credit was appearing in the video for Bruce Springsteen's "Dancing in the Dark." Despite her limited on-camera experience, Parriott's decision to cast her in "Misfits of Science" paid off in spades. "She was young and beautiful, and she was the kind of girl that everyone in the whole cast and crew adopted as their little sister," said Miller, in "Misfits of Science: An Oral History." "I mean, there wasn't a single person that had anything negative to say, not a single person who wasn't in love with her and didn't want to take her home. That's just who she was. You were just, like, 'Wow, you got the job ...'"