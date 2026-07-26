10 Forgotten Fantasy Shows That Deserve More Fans

There are plenty of great Western series out there, but how many of them have ninjas, ghosts, motorcycle gangs, and sheriffs who act like Elvis Presley? "The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr." is unique in that regard, and fantasy fans will get a kick out of it.

Created by Jeffrey Boam and Carlton Cuse, "The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr." is a fantasy Western that doesn't take itself too seriously. The story follows the eponymous bounty hunter (Bruce Campbell) as he tracks down a gang of bandits who murdered his father, a quest that collides with a mystical orb that grants supernatural powers. The West is a mysterious place, though, so Brisco often finds himself swept into strange adventures that distract him from his central mission.

"The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr." blends classic Western tropes with just the right amount of fantastical weirdness. There are train sequences, bar brawls, and showdowns at high noon to provide the horse-opera thrills. However, episodes involving ghosts, time travel, and the supernatural make this one-season wonder unlike most other shows about the Old West.