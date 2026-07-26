10 Forgotten Fantasy Shows That Deserve More Fans
Like the magicians at the heart of their tales, fantasy shows have the power to cast a spell on us. They transport us to kingdoms where mystical creatures run the roost, or reveal wonders hiding in the most mundane corners of the real world. The downside, of course, is that some of these series eventually fade from view and become forgotten by all but their most devoted fans.
Fantasy television has exploded in the 21st century, with "Game of Thrones" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" commanding budgets that were once reserved for Hollywood blockbusters. This list isn't interested in revisiting those juggernauts, though. Instead, we're spotlighting underrated fantasy series and overlooked deep cuts that deserve more love. From bizarre Westerns to monstrous procedurals, here are 10 forgotten gems worth rediscovering.
The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr.
There are plenty of great Western series out there, but how many of them have ninjas, ghosts, motorcycle gangs, and sheriffs who act like Elvis Presley? "The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr." is unique in that regard, and fantasy fans will get a kick out of it.
Created by Jeffrey Boam and Carlton Cuse, "The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr." is a fantasy Western that doesn't take itself too seriously. The story follows the eponymous bounty hunter (Bruce Campbell) as he tracks down a gang of bandits who murdered his father, a quest that collides with a mystical orb that grants supernatural powers. The West is a mysterious place, though, so Brisco often finds himself swept into strange adventures that distract him from his central mission.
"The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr." blends classic Western tropes with just the right amount of fantastical weirdness. There are train sequences, bar brawls, and showdowns at high noon to provide the horse-opera thrills. However, episodes involving ghosts, time travel, and the supernatural make this one-season wonder unlike most other shows about the Old West.
Tin Man
Most people know and love "The Wizard of Oz," but less is said about the Sci Fi Channel's ambitious 2007 reimagining. "Tin Man" stars Zooey Deschanel as DG, a waitress who gets swept into a realm known as the O.Z. (the Outer Zone), which is ruled over by an evil sorceress who might be related to her. Upon arriving, DG teams up with a group of unlikely heroes to prevent an age of darkness from consuming the realm.
"Tin Man" is an edgier take on L. Frank Baum's classic fantasy tale. The three-part miniseries contains some pretty violent moments, including an interrogation involving electric torture. Its version of the Emerald City is also a decadent party hub where the Mystic Man (Richard Dreyfuss), this story's answer to the Wizard, performs while under the influence of an addictive substance called Vapors. The realm may be a dystopian nightmare, but its inhabitants still know how to chase an escape.
The series' tone and visual style are more reminiscent of steampunk than traditional fantasy, but that makes its spin on the "Oz" lore all the more distinctive. Some purists might hate "Tin Man," but this reimagining can't be accused of copying other versions of the material.
Roar
The '90s treated us to two all-time great fantasy shows with "Xena: Warrior Princess" and "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," both pulpy adventure yarns that explore ancient legends. Unfortunately, Fox's "Roar" didn't enjoy similar success, despite premiering around the same time and boasting a similar tone. "Roar" lasted only one season, but it's notable for starring a young Heath Ledger before his Hollywood career really took off.
Ledger leads the ensemble as Conor, a prince who must bring all of the Celtic clans together and defeat the Romans in the year 400 A.D. One of his chief enemies is Gaius Cassius Longinus (Sebastian Roché), an immortal Roman centurion cursed after stabbing Jesus Christ with a spear.
Shaun Cassidy and Ron Koslow's short-lived series blends history, religion, and mythology to tell a story about underdogs overcoming an oppressive regime. Throw in some banshees and druids, and there are plenty of fantastical concepts for genre fans to enjoy. The cast is also stacked, with Vera Farmiga, Melissa George, and Keri Russell among the familiar faces who appear on "Roar."
Beauty and the Beast
Long before "Game of Thrones," George R.R. Martin served as a prominent writer on "Beauty and the Beast," but the 1987 series remains lesser known than his fantasy epic. While the cast boasts big names like Linda Hamilton and Ron Perlman, the underseen drama has been overshadowed by their later, higher-profile projects.
Created by Ron Koslow, "Beauty and the Beast" is a modern twist on the iconic fairy tale. The story takes place in New York City and follows Catherine Chandler (Hamilton) and Vincent, aka the Beast (Perlman), as they solve crimes, protect the innocent, and fall in love. Elsewhere, we are introduced to an underground community of outcasts that dwells in the tunnels of the Big Apple, away from the rest of the world.
"Beauty and the Beast" isn't television's first fantastical procedural, but it's an entertaining one that predates "The X-Files" and other series people immediately think of when it comes to shows of this ilk. The series also received a 2012 reboot courtesy of The CW, which lasted for four seasons.
Lockwood and Co.
Joe Cornish is the filmmaker behind "Attack the Block" and "The Kid Who Would Be King," movies that explore coming-of-age themes through a fantastical lens. His Netflix series, "Lockwood & Co.," is similar in many ways, though it was taken from us far too soon.
Based on Jonathan Stroud's novel series of the same name, "Lockwood & Co." is a fantasy procedural that aired on Netflix for one season. The story follows three teenagers who work at an independent ghost-hunting agency in London, making it perfect viewing for fans of "Stranger Things," "Wednesday," and other successful Netflix shows about young people encountering otherworldly threats.
Cornish's series received rave reviews, as evidenced by its 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics highlighted the show's intelligence, playfulness, and charm, and its lively storytelling gives "Lockwood & Co." plenty of appeal beyond the young-adult audience.
Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell
Bertie Carvel is known to many fantasy fans for the "Game of Thrones" spin-off "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," in which he plays Prince Baelor Targaryen. Prior to finding his way to Westeros, however, Carvel lent his talents to a miniseries that won over the creator of "Game of Thrones."
"Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell" takes place in 19th-century England, where magic still exists, but is no longer the cool thing to practice. Strange (Carvel) and Norrell (Eddie Marsan) are the best at the craft, but Norrell strikes a Faustian bargain with a wicked fairy known as the Gentleman with Thistledown Hair (Marc Warren), proving that smart magicians can make dumb decisions.
The BBC series is based on Susanna Clarke's novel of the same name, but is it better than the source material? George R.R. Martin believes fantasy fans should check out both, writing on his blog, "I loved the book and I loved the adaptation. It does not need to be one or the other. You might prefer one over the other, but you can still enjoy the hell out of both."
Da Vinci's Demons
Fantasy shows rarely promise strict historical accuracy, but "Da Vinci's Demons" should still be avoided by anyone who insists on real-life figures being portrayed as faithfully as possible. If you're looking for an escapist adventure that reimagines the titular Renaissance painter (Tom Riley) as a swashbuckling jack-of-all-trades who's equal parts Batman, Sherlock Holmes, and James Bond, however, look no further.
"Da Vinci's Demons" differentiates itself from shows like "Game of Thrones" by taking a pulpier, more action-oriented approach to fantasy storytelling. There is still plenty of political intrigue, as Da Vinci becomes embroiled in the power struggle involving the House of Medici, the papacy, and their enemies. George R.R. Martin fans might enjoy it, even though the series can be knowingly silly in the best way.
The famous painter and inventor also sets out to find a mystical book, a quest that entangles him with secret societies and rival factions. His dangerous mission doesn't prevent him from having passionate affairs or indulging in opium, as even Renaissance action heroes need to unwind sometimes. There's a lot going on in "Da Vinci's Demons," but it certainly isn't boring.
Special Unit 2
There are many great shows like "The X-Files" out there, but Evan Katz's "Special Unit 2" is rarely mentioned among them. The short-lived fantasy series is a spoofier take on the fantastical procedurals that followed Chris Carter's '90s hit, while its rogues' gallery of monsters makes it a worthwhile counterpart.
"Special Unit 2" follows Nick O'Malley (Michael Landes) and Kate Benson (Alexondra Lee), a pair of Chicago detectives tasked with protecting the city from creatures known as Links. The detectives' colleagues include a bickering gnome, and their assignments put them into contact with gargoyles, ogres, werewolves, and other monstrosities.
Katz's series is a lighthearted romp anchored by a fun detective pairing and monsters pulled straight from folklore and mythology. The mysteries are engaging enough to keep things interesting, but "Special Unit 2" ultimately prioritizes laughter over weighty mythology.
The Frankenstein Chronicles
Viewers rarely expect Sean Bean's characters to survive, but what happens when he stars in a series about corpses being brought back to life from amalgamated body parts? Will he die like he always does, or is he destined to become a stitched-together abomination? That question hangs over "The Frankenstein Chronicles" from the start.
"Frankenstein" stories are a dime a dozen, but this one stands out by incorporating crime-drama elements. The story centers on Bean's character, a detective tasked with solving a murder mystery after discovering a corpse assembled from different people's body parts on a London riverbank.
"The Frankenstein Chronicles" is a cop show that's informed by Mary Shelley's beloved Gothic horror tale, with Shelley and other famous authors appearing as characters. If you enjoy Gothic murder mysteries and the literary mash-up elements of shows like "Penny Dreadful," this is the series for you.
Galavant
Fairy tales have conditioned us to believe that brave knights will rescue their lovers from the clutches of evildoers and live happily ever after. Knights getting rejected because the villains are richer, however, are less common, putting "Galavant" in rare company.
Created by Dan Fogelman, "Galavant" follows the titular knight (Joshua Sasse) as he sets out to overthrow King Richard (Timothy Omundson), who took his lady, Madalena (Mallory Jansen), only for her to choose the wealthy monarch over him. Galavant is aided on his quest by his sidekick Sid (Luke Youngblood) and Princess Isabella (Karen David), whose kingdom has been held hostage by the tyrannical king.
"Galavant" is packed with catchy musical numbers about jolly blacksmiths and friendships with dragons. Composer Alan Menken and lyricist Glenn Slater, who previously collaborated with Fogelman on "Tangled," wrote the songs, which are hilarious, whimsical, and help move the story forward. "Galavant" is a fairy-tale spoof done right, and more people ought to check it out.