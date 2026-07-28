Beauty In Black Lands Season 3 Premiere Date At Netflix After Surprise Un-Cancellation — Get A First Look

Tyler Perry created "Beauty in Black" and also serves as writer, director, and executive producer. First premiering in October 2024, "Beauty in Black" stars Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie, a former sex worker who gets involved with the powerful Bellarie family and its hair empire run by Mallory (Crystle Stewart). The cast also includes Ricco Ross as Horace, Amber Reign Smith as Rain, and Xavier Smalls as Angel.

Season 2 of "Beauty in Black" wrapped up in March. (Check out our post-finale chat with Williams.) Williams also revealed that the entirety of Season 3 was shot in just six days (!) and was disappointed that the show might end there: "It's bittersweet because these people, even with how it ends, could continue on. There are a lot of different ways the story could still go. There's so much going on. So yes, it's bittersweet to know how it all shakes out."

Netflix swooped in, though, and ordered a fourth season after all, with Perry saying in a statement: "'Beauty in Black' is back for Season 4 and the Bellarie family's story is far from finished. There was so much more I wanted to explore and I'm grateful I get to keep telling this story. To the audience that has been on this ride with us from day one, thank you for watching and sharing it with the world. More episodes are on the way!"

Scroll down to see more first-look photos from Season 3, and hit the comments to share your thoughts, theories, and predictions!

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix