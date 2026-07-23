Tyler Perry's Beauty In Black Renewed For Surprise Season 4, Reversing Netflix Cancellation

Well, this might be the best twist "Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black" has served up yet: Despite a previous announcement that the Netflix drama would end with its upcoming third season, TVLine has learned that the streamer has reversed course, renewing "Beauty in Black" for Season 4.

"'Beauty in Black' is back for Season 4 and the Bellarie family's story is far from finished," Perry says in a statement. "There was so much more I wanted to explore and I'm grateful I get to keep telling this story. To the audience that has been on this ride with us from day one, thank you for watching and sharing it with the world. More episodes are on the way!"

The unexpected Season 4 renewal of "Beauty in Black" is especially good news for series star Taylor Polidore Williams, who previously told TVLine that no one in the cast understood why the hit show would end so prematurely.

"I can honestly say that when I initially found out, I was like, 'Wait, what?'" Williams said. "We've got the numbers that you want, and people like it. They're loving the show! ... I didn't really understand it, and I still don't know the exact reason. As a cast, we were trying to figure out why they would they do this. But if you look at a lot of the other [original] shows on Netflix, they have around 40-something episodes. Although we're only in Season 2, the way they split [our seasons] into Part 1 and Part 2, we've already done 32 episodes now. I don't know, maybe it's something with their algorithm. We would have loved to keep it going for as long as we could."

Along with Williams, the cast of "Beauty in Black" includes Crystle Stewart as Mallory, Amber Reign Smith as Rain, Xavier Smalls as Angel, Ricco Ross as Horace, Julian Horton as Roy, Steven G. Norfleet as Charles, Richard Lawson as Norman, Terrell Carter as Varney, Bryan Tanaka as Officer Alex, Charles Malik Whitfield as Jules, and Debbi Morgan as Olivia.