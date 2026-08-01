5 Changes That Made Netflix's Bridgerton Better Than The Books
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Before Netflix's "Bridgerton" made audiences swoon, Julia Quinn's book series garnered a faithful following. The first novel from the "Bridgerton" book series, "The Duke and I," came out in January of 2000, 20 years before the release of the Netflix period drama. Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon's (Regé-Jean Page) courtship in Season 1 played out similarly to the novel, but there were already a few details that deviated from the source material.
Quinn told Business Insider in 2022 that she was excited about the book-to-screen changes. "You can watch the show and read the books and have both two separate experiences and one big experience," she said. Four seasons in, "Bridgerton" has taken even greater creative liberties from Quinn's novels, including revealing Lady Whistledown's identity ahead of time and swapping the order of the Bridgerton family's love stories. Readers have been mostly satisfied with Netflix's interpretation of the bestselling book series, and these are some of the best book-to-screen changes.
Queen Charlotte wasn't in the Bridgerton books
"Bridgerton" made several book-to-screen changes, even adding a brand new character. Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) wasn't in Julia Quinn's novels, but she's become an essential figure in the show. The character is inspired by Britain's Queen Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, but her superfluous lifestyle and intricate wigs stem from Shonda Rhimes' vision.
Queen Charlotte is responsible for granting an eligible bachelor (or bachelorette) the title of "diamond of the season." Given her ranking, she's often isolated and spends her spare time wanting to play matchmaker. She tends to favor the Bridgerton family members, especially since they have a track record for successful marriages.
Readers and audiences have grown fond of the queen, leading Rhimes and Quinn to co-author a book about the royal's own love story and adapt it for the screen. "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" is a cherished spin-off, focusing on the titular character's arranged marriage to King George III, who suffered from a mental illness which some medical historians believe to be acute porphyria.
Despite adding slight historical context, Rhimes says that "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" is mainly fictional. "We're very clear about this world and ... that this is not a history lesson. This is fiction inspired by fact," the creator and executive producer told Netflix.
Lady Whistledown's reveal plays out differently in the Netflix series
"Bridgerton" doesn't follow the order of Quinn's book series, with Season 3 focusing on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), as opposed to Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) and Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson). For this reason, Penelope's alter ego (Lady Whistledown) is revealed to the ton much earlier. The Netflix original does explore more of Whistledown's point of view as the audience knows her identity since Season 1. The columnist's juicy reports on the marriage mart keep the ton informed on potential romances and the latest gossip about some of the most notorious members of British society.
As Penelope's friendship with Colin evolves into something more, maintaining her pseudonym is harder than ever. After all, Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) uncovers that her best friend is Whistledown at the end of Season 2, and they have a major falling out. Unable to trust Penelope, she threatens to tell Colin her secret before their wedding in Season 3. The character is torn between her passion for writing and being with the man that she loves. When Queen Charlotte urges Whistledown to reveal her identity, Penelope gives in.
At the end of "Bridgerton" Season 4, the series throws in a curveball, with the introduction of a new Lady Whistledown. This plot development isn't in the books, making for another interesting departure from the source material.
Anthony and Kate's slow-burn romance in Bridgerton Season 2
When it comes to "Bridgerton" couples, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) are fan-favorites. The pair are the focus of Season 2, and their romantic build-up is even more of a slow burn in the series than in the second book. Although Kate's sister, Edwina (Charithra Chandran), does consider the possibility of marrying Anthony, they never get engaged.
In the series, Anthony is set on a marriage of convenience as opposed to finding true love, and he does whatever he can to avoid his feelings for Kate. It is only after walking down the aisle that he changes his mind, as Edwina calls off the wedding. She realizes that she is about to marry a man whose heart belongs to someone else before saying "I do."
In the book, the pair get together soon after Edwina realizes that she doesn't feel anything for Anthony. She instead roots for Kate, who — up until that point — was focused on her sister's prospects rather than her own. The decision to make Anthony and Kate's romance an enemies-to-lovers slow burn allowed readers to wonder whether or not the couple would still get together even after the wedding ceremony began.
The series focuses on more than just the main pair
Julia Quinn's novels focus on one "Bridgerton" sibling at a time, but the Netflix series allows for other family members to have their own storylines every season. For instance, in Season 3, Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) meets her first love interest, Lord John Stirling (Victor Alli), and marries him. Although her story is featured in the sixth book of the series, having her arc begin in advance allowed us to see her and John remain married for a while before his tragic fate in Season 4.
Many book fans haven't been pleased with the gender swap for Francesca's second love interest in the series, Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza), but that doesn't mean it hasn't been worthwhile to see the character receive way more screen time and development than she would get in a single season: Particularly because she needs to grieve the loss of her husband before finding love again with Michaela in Season 5.
The same is true for other members of the "Bridgerton" family, such as matriarch Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell), who had her own fling in Season 4 after spending so much time securing her sons and daughters' advantageous marriages. Aside from the Bridgerton family, the series also features other beloved characters who are part of the ton, including Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and the Featherington family.
The downstairs crew in Bridgerton Season 4 was a delightful series addition
"Bridgerton" Season 4 channeled "Downton Abbey" and gave the downstairs staff their flowers. Given that Season 4's leading lady is a maid, it was nothing but fitting for viewers to catch a glimpse of her day-to-day, working alongside kitchen staff and ladies in waiting. Many of the characters that Sophie interacts with, including Alfie (David Moorst), weren't a part of the book series.
Her scene with Alfie outside the living room, observing Benedict as he visits the Penwood home, was a highlight of Season 4, yet did not originate from the series' source material. Getting to know the characters who work for the main families of the ton gave audiences an even greater understanding of Sophie's perspective and her dilemma when it comes to Benedict's controversial mistress offer.
She wants to be with him, but understands that due to societal norms of the Regency era, it would be impossible for them to get married. Of course, in "Bridgerton" fashion, everything falls into place, and the couple can live happily ever after. Yet, it was delightful for viewers to step into Sophie's shoes and meet the downstairs staff she interacts with before joining the Bridgerton family.