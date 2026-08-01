5 Changes That Made Netflix's Bridgerton Better Than The Books

"Bridgerton" made several book-to-screen changes, even adding a brand new character. Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) wasn't in Julia Quinn's novels, but she's become an essential figure in the show. The character is inspired by Britain's Queen Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, but her superfluous lifestyle and intricate wigs stem from Shonda Rhimes' vision.

Queen Charlotte is responsible for granting an eligible bachelor (or bachelorette) the title of "diamond of the season." Given her ranking, she's often isolated and spends her spare time wanting to play matchmaker. She tends to favor the Bridgerton family members, especially since they have a track record for successful marriages.

Readers and audiences have grown fond of the queen, leading Rhimes and Quinn to co-author a book about the royal's own love story and adapt it for the screen. "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" is a cherished spin-off, focusing on the titular character's arranged marriage to King George III, who suffered from a mental illness which some medical historians believe to be acute porphyria.

Despite adding slight historical context, Rhimes says that "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" is mainly fictional. "We're very clear about this world and ... that this is not a history lesson. This is fiction inspired by fact," the creator and executive producer told Netflix.