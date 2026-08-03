This Forgotten Lost Parody Series Ran For Three Seasons

There's no shortage of shows like "Lost," but did you know there was a parody of the hit sci-fi series that aired less than a decade ago? "Wrecked," a spoof about a group of less-capable castaways who find themselves stranded on a tropical island after a plane crash, aired for three seasons on TBS.

Pitched as a mix of "Lost" and "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia," "Wrecked" debuted on June 14, 2016. Created by brothers Justin and Jordan Shipley, the show was more comedy than mystery-box, getting laughs out of the many ways the hapless crash survivors try to survive the island — and each other — with no hope of rescue. Things get darkly funny, including instances of cannibalism and "Lord of the Flies"-style societal collapse.

In an interview with Paste ahead of the series premiere, Justin Shipley explained they wanted to make their cast the opposite of the heroes on "Lost."

"We were like, if this were to happen, most planes are full of idiots, full of us," he said. "And we kind of unpacked it from there. If that had happened to us, we'd die immediately."

Reviews for "Wrecked" were good (though not universally so), and it ran for a total of 30 episodes. The final one aired on October 2, 2018, and a few months later TBS announced it was not renewing "Wrecked" for a fourth season.