All 4 DC Comics Characters Morena Baccarin Has Played On TV, Ranked

Morena Baccarin's varied filmography means she's very familiar with the worlds of comic books and sci-fi TV shows. She largely forged her career on the small screen with "Firefly," "Stargate," and "V," but she's also played a handful of DC Comics characters over the years, including in one of the best superhero cartoons of all time.

Before diving into her work on the small screen, an honorable mention has to be made for her vocal performance as Talia al Ghul in two DC animated movies: "Son of Batman" and "Batman: Bad Blood." Talia is the mother of Batman's (Jason O'Mara) son, Damian Wayne (Stuart Allan). Talia has a strained relationship with Batman since she drugged the Dark Knight so that she could manipulate him into sleeping with her. Only Baccarin could pull off voicing such a complex villain.

Aside from voicing Talia, Baccarin has played four different DC Comics characters on the small screen — although some appearances were bigger than others.