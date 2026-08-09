This High Potential Star Is Also One Of Ghosts' Most Unforgettable Guest Characters
While "High Potential" fans know him as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, "Ghosts" viewers will recognize Australian actor Deniz Akdeniz as one of the CBS series' more sensational characters — a dinosaur-loving, skydiving stripper.
Appearing in four episodes, Akdeniz's arc on "Ghosts" began in Season 3 with his character, named Chris, engaging in a memorable lap dance at Revolutionary War-era ghost Isaac's (Brandon Scott Jones) bachelor party.
Akdeniz's debut on "Ghosts" came just four months before his official casting announcement on "High Potential". The latter ABC show sees Akdeniz portray Oz, an optimistic but determined junior detective whose work at the LAPD often brings him into contact with Kaitlin Olson's genius former janitor, Morgan Gillory.
After Akdeniz reprised his character at a new bachelorette party in "Ghosts" Season 4, Chris' attempt to make a skydiving grand entrance turned him into a ghost on the Woodstone Mansion property — an event that introduced his chaotic personality into "Ghosts" for one more episode.
Will Deniz Akdeniz ever return to Ghosts?
Having died while skydiving, Deniz Akdeniz's Chris could use his ghostly parachute to visit places far away from the site of his death — prompting him to leave Woodstone Mansion in pursuit of new adventures. While it is uncertain whether Akdeniz will ever reprise his role on the series, "Ghosts" viewers have already made their stance on a possible Chris return crystal clear. "I'm hoping they'll bring his character back soon," wrote user slytherin__queen. "He was a fun addition to our regular ghosts."
"This is a character I could easily see being brought back", wrote user PopCultureNerd. "He was clearly written to be a one time joke, but I think the actor elevated the character enough that he could easily appear again."
With Akdeniz already expected to return for "High Potential" Season 3, it remains to be seen whether Chris will ever reappear on "Ghosts." In the meantime, "Ghosts" Season 6 has been officially confirmed for a midseason premiere date.