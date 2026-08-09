This High Potential Star Is Also One Of Ghosts' Most Unforgettable Guest Characters

While "High Potential" fans know him as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, "Ghosts" viewers will recognize Australian actor Deniz Akdeniz as one of the CBS series' more sensational characters — a dinosaur-loving, skydiving stripper.

Appearing in four episodes, Akdeniz's arc on "Ghosts" began in Season 3 with his character, named Chris, engaging in a memorable lap dance at Revolutionary War-era ghost Isaac's (Brandon Scott Jones) bachelor party.

Akdeniz's debut on "Ghosts" came just four months before his official casting announcement on "High Potential". The latter ABC show sees Akdeniz portray Oz, an optimistic but determined junior detective whose work at the LAPD often brings him into contact with Kaitlin Olson's genius former janitor, Morgan Gillory.

After Akdeniz reprised his character at a new bachelorette party in "Ghosts" Season 4, Chris' attempt to make a skydiving grand entrance turned him into a ghost on the Woodstone Mansion property — an event that introduced his chaotic personality into "Ghosts" for one more episode.