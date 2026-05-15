High Potential's Kaitlin Olson Says Season 2's Finale Had To Accomplish One Thing With Karadec

With his ex-fiancée back in his life, things were looking up for Karadec heading into the Season 2 finale of "High Potential," that is, until he watched Lucia get arrested for her involvement in a robbery-turned-murder. It was devastating to see Karadec's world crumble around him, but according to series star/executive producer Kaitlin Olson, it was also necessary.

"I want these characters to be well-rounded," Olson tells People. "Yes, he's a by-the-book cop, but he's also a human being, so I wanted to make sure that you were able to see his heart. ... And you do with his relationship to Morgan. That was so important. Whether they're going to end up romantically involved or not, you see that these people really do have love for each other."

Once the truth about Lucia was revealed, an emotional Karadec went straight to Morgan, apologizing for doubting her suspicions earlier in the episode. According to Olson, Morgan's response also shows the beauty of the characters' deepening relationship.

"I love that she says she doesn't want to be right about this," Olson tells The Wrap. "Listen, she really loves him, and they have a really beautiful relationship, and whether or not that's romantic is still sort of TBD. But she certainly doesn't want to see him hurt, and the fact that she's the one that figured it out, it just doesn't feel good."

It was also an example of how "High Potential" highlights the burden of Morgan's gift, especially when it comes to the people she loves.

"It's something we set out to explore this season — all the ways in which having an IQ of 160 is challenging and not exciting ... I don't want to know all of this, I don't want to remember it," Olson explains. "I don't want to be able to notice things that give me answers that I don't want to have to tell people."