This Forgotten '80s TV Drama Was An Adaptation Of An Oscar-Winning Sports Movie

The 1979 cycling movie, "Breaking Away," may have won an Oscar, but when it came time to make a TV spin-off, repeating success was not as easy as riding a bike. ABC aired a prequel series of the same name in 1980, but it never caught on despite decent reviews, and was quickly cancelled. The movie was a coming-of-age story about a teenager named Dave (Dennis Christopher), living in an Indiana college town who dreams of becoming a competitive cyclist. "Breaking Away" won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and received four other nominations — including Best Picture.

Steve Tesich, the film's Oscar-winning screenwriter, turned to the small screen for the prequel series, which premiered on November 29, 1980. Only three actors from the movie reprised their roles in the TV show, including Jackie Earle Haley as one of Dave's friends, Moocher, and Barbara Barrie, who had been nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for playing Dave's mother. (She would get a matching Emmy nomination for the TV show.)

Christopher did not come back to play the lead, so Shaun Cassidy stepped in. Likewise, Dennis Quaid played another friend, Mike, on the big screen, but Tom Wiggin took over the role on TV. A review in the Kentucky New Era criticized Cassidy's acting chops, but otherwise suggested the series had promise. Unlike the best shows based on movies, however, reality got in the spokes of these expectations.