This David E. Kelley Medical Drama Was A '90s Hit (After ER Chased It To A New Night)

If you were a fan of '90s medical dramas, 1994 was your year. Within 24 hours of each other, two heavyweights in the category launched their pilot episodes, giving audiences two ensemble casts full of talent and hospital emergencies. On Sunday, September 18, "Chicago Hope" debuted on CBS, with Mandy Patinkin and Adam Arkin leading a team of doctors in a hospital with the same name. On Monday, "ER" would premiere on NBC, led by Anthony Edwards and George Clooney. Three days after that, the two shows were matched against each other on Thursday night, kicking off a rivalry like we hadn't seen before.

"Chicago Hope" was the brainchild of legendary creator David E. Kelley, who was approached by CBS about producing a medical drama. "The idea was intriguing to me," Kelley told the Television Academy. "It was something different, something new for me. One of the shows that I did watch before I entered into the world of television was 'St. Elsewhere,' and I loved that show. So I started meeting with some doctors, started touring some ORs, and thought, 'Okay, we'll give this a try.'"

While the show did get off to a strong start, it was quickly overshadowed by "ER," which would own the Thursday night landscape, becoming NBC's best show ever in the 10 p.m. time slot. It wasn't long before it became obvious that in order for "Chicago Hope" to survive, it was going to have to find a new place to live.